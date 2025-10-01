President John Dramani Mahama and Sam George attended an event at the Burma Hall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

An embarrassing incident between the President and the Communications Minister has surfaced on social media

The incident between John Dramani Mahama and Sam George has triggered mixed reactions among netizens

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has courted attention on social media after an incident involving him and President John Dramani Mahama at a public event.

President John Dramani Mahama prompts Sam George to stand after a sitting mishap at a public event. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, @jahsologh/TikTok

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Ningo-Prampram MP and the president were among numerous dignitaries who attended the official opening of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month at the Burma Hall, Burma Camp in Accra.

Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and other officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also attended the event.

Mahama prompts Sam George to stand up

In a video that has gone viral on social media, President John Dramani Mahama was seen arriving at the opening of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month ceremony with his security detail.

The president encountered Sam George and other attendees who were on their feet awaiting his much-anticipated arrival at the event.

In a moment of confusion, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations mistakenly broke protocol by sitting in his chair while President John Dramani Mahama and other officials were standing.

Sam George's actions caught the attention of the president, who immediately prompted him to get back on his feet and observe the National Anthem while he and his entourage sat for the commencement of the ceremony.

The Communications Minister obeyed President John Dramani Mahama and appeared to apologise to him for the lapse of judgment.

The incident between Sam George and the president at the event has stirred mixed reactions among many Ghanaians on social media.

The video of Sam George's incident with President John Dramani Mahama at the event is below:

Sam George completes negotiations with DStv

Sam George's incident with President John Dramani Mahama comes days after he announced the conclusion of his talks with Multichoice Ghana over the pricing of DStv packages.

President John Dramani Mahama and Sam George interact at a campaign event. Photo source: Hon. Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations stated that the government, through his ministry, had secured a better deal for Ghanaian DStv subscribers.

He shared details of some changes in the DStv Ghana packages following the compromise he reached with Multichoice Ghana. Sam George also noted that the changes will take effect from October 2025.

Sam George's incident with Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AdolfNations commented:

"Mahama: Masa, why? Get up! DSTv PR: "Eeeerrrr, I forgot you were here o."

Refugee Camp said:

"You see how painful it is if someone tries to disobey the president. Did you all see Mahama's reaction? If it were Akuffo-Addo, anka by now, his insults have reached 100k."

Kwesi wrote:

"For the fact that he clearly saw Muntaka standing, Sam shouldn't have sat down. He goofed big time. But let's forgive him, please."

Akhanda commented:

"Sometimes, humans forget about themselves when a lot is running through their minds. Not his fault. Lol."

Appiah Stadium sings praises to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium sang praises on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House after he arrived in Ghana from his trip to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter was heard in the background passionately welcoming the president as he interacted with some top officials.

Footage of Appiah Stadium shouting praises on President John Dramani Mahama triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

