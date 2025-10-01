Counsellor Lutterodt has raised concerns about Agradaa's daughter's presence on social media

In a video, the counsellor also questioned the content she regularly shared on her social media

Counsellor Lutterodt also called out child rights activist Bright Appiah for his silence on things

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has complained about imprisoned televangelist Agradaa's daughter Rihanna's social media presence.

Counsellor Lutterodt complains about Agradaa's daughter Baby Rihanna's conduct on social media. Photo source: @drcounselor_lutterodt, @angelasiamah

Source: TikTok

Since her mother was sentenced to a 15-year jail term with hard labour, the young daughter of the Heavenway Champion International church founder has been in the custody of her stepfather, Angel Asiamah.

In recent months, she has become very active on various social media platforms and regularly shares her dance videos despite being a minor.

Baby Rihanna's online presence has divided opinions and often led to some Ghanaians criticising Angel Asiamah and others around her for exposing a minor to social media.

Counsellor Lutterodt complains about Rihanna's conduct

Speaking in a conversation with media personality Kojo Sebor on Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Counsellor Lutterodt, a big critic of Agradaa, expressed his disapproval for Baby Rihanna's exploits on social media.

He questioned why Agradaa's daughter had been allowed to have a social media presence as a minor without supervision, commenting:

"Are you happy with what Agradaa's child is doing? She is becoming too much on social media. Is it right for a child to do what she has been doing on social media? You are not watching. You are far from reality. Agradaa's child is a minor on social media."

Counsellor Lutterodt also called out the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, for his silence on Baby Rihanna's presence on social media.

He questioned why the child rights advocate failed to raise concerns about Agradaa's daughter's conduct, just like he did with social media personality Akuapem Poloo's son, Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu, in 2021.

Counsellor Lutterodt also questioned whether Baby Rihanna was being given preferential treatment for her exploits on social media in comparison to other young children in Ghana, asking:

"Where is Bright Appiah, who brought Akuapem Poloo's child's issue up? Where is he? Are some children more separated and special? Train the child the way she will grow, so that when she grows, she will not depart."

"Are we raising, feeding them or what? Are they future leaders or not? What are we doing for the children?"

The video of Counsellor Lutterodt complaining about Baby Rihanna's conduct on social media is below:

Angel Asiamah shares update on Agradaa's well-being

Counsellor Lutterodt's complaints about Baby Rihanna come days after Angel Asiamah shared an update on Agradaa's well-being following his visit to the Nsawam female prisons.

Nana Agradaa's husband Angel Asiamah throws a massive birthday party for his daughter Rihanna as she turns a year older. Image credit: @angelasiamah, @humbleonetv/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Addressing his congregation in church, the husband of the imprisoned church founder said his wife’s condition had improved massively since his last visit.

Angel Asiamah stated that Agradaa was in a good space both physically and mentally. He also described his pleasure at finding her in such condition.

The video of Angel Asiamah sharing an update on Agradaa's well-being in prison is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger advocates for Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had advocated for Agradaa's release from the Nsawam female prison.

In a video, the comedienne threatened to share secrets about President John Mahama and the NDC if the demands were not met.

Afia Schwarzenegger also urged fans to rally support for Agradaa and agitate for her release from her 15-year jail term on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh