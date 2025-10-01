Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Mahama, Calls for Him to Free Nana Agradaa
- Afia Schwarzenegger has called on President John Mahama to release the jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa or face dire consequences
- Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in July 2025 for fraud and charlatanic advertisement
- Social media users shared mixed reactions to the call, with some backing Afia and others arguing that Agradaa should serve her full sentence
Social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has called for the release of jailed Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, also known as Nana Agradaa.
Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, was jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court.
She was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement in relation to a 2022 church service during which she took money from congregants to double but never returned it.
Afia Schwarzenegger calls for Nana Agradaa’s release
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Afia Schwarzenegger called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to release Nana Agradaa.
She claimed that she was aware of multiple scandals involving top NDC leaders and would spill the beans if Mama Pat was not released.
Afia, who was on live on TikTok, also asked her fans to apply pressure to the government by writing ‘Free Agradaa’ all over social media.
The TikTok video of her calling for Nana Agradaa’s freedom is below.
Afia Schwarzenegger solicits prayers for Nana Agradaa
The U.S.-based social media personality’s call for the preacher to be released came weeks after she urged Ghanaians to pray for her.
During a TikTok Live on September 19, Afia Schwarzenegger sparked alarm as she spoke about Nana Agradaa.
She requested that everyone who knew and loved her pray for her since things were getting worse in jail.
Below is the TikTok video of Afia Schwarzenegger calling for prayers for Nana Agradaa.
Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's appeal for Agradaa
YEN.com.gh has compiled comments reacting to the video of Afia Schwarzenegger calling for Nana Agradaa to be freed.
Slay Closet said:
"Who are you two to dare Mr President?"
Millicent Dadzie wrote:
"Aww, they lost one of their members, yooo, she will come soon wai."
Marfo Beatrice commented:
"Is Nana Agradaa the only person in prison? Or is she more human than those in there?"
Nanayere🥰 said:
"We miss Mama Pat oooo."
Gyaama Emilia wrote:
"Free Mama Pat."
Mrs Glover commented:
"Awwwww God bless you ladies 🙏."
KLM said:
"Say what you want, she will be there till the end of her sentence."
Nana Agradaa's feeding fee increased
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that good news emerged for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa as President Mahama directed that the daily feeding allowance for prisoners be increased.
According to the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the country's prisoners were previously being fed on GH₵ 1.80 a day but would now be fed on GH₵ 5.00 daily.
