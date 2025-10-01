Appiah Stadium was given a chance to fly a commercial aeroplane during a chat with a pilot after flying into Accra

The controversial political commentator stirred reactions after humorously declining the chance to avoid problems

In the video, Appiah Stadium praised the pilot, Alhaji Sinare, for his skills and crowned him as the best pilot in Africa

Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium was given a chance a fly a plane after a recent commercial flight.

In a video shared on TikTok, Appiah Stadium was seen in a cockpit with a pilot, whom he identified as Alhaji Sinare.

He said he had just flown Passion Air to Accra and was impressed by the pilot’s skills after he smoothly landed the plane with no bumps.

“I'm blessed to have met the best pilot in Africa. If you see this man as your pilot, don't fear. The way he landed so smoothly, I did not even feel I was in an aeroplane,” he said.

Appiah Stadium said Alhaji Sinare was better than most foreign pilots whom he had flown on trips around the world.

He also pleaded with him to engage Passion Airlines for a price reduction on behalf of customers.

“The other day, I was flying with a foreign pilot, and the way he landed the plane left me scared. As an esteemed pilot with your company, please try and get the ticket prices reduced,” he added.

Appiah Stadium turns down pilot's offer

A hilarious moment occurred when the pilot offered the political commentator the chance to fly the plane, but he quickly declined it, claiming it would lead to bloodshed.

The pilot insisted he would help him to fly it smoothly, but the National Democratic Congress supported continued to decline.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium in a plane’s cockpit is below.

Appiah Stadium welcomes Mahama from foreign trip

Appiah Stadium, who was out of Accra, had flown back into the city in order to welcome the President, John Dramani Mahama, after a recent trip abroad.

The President attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, where he received praise for a speech he delivered before the UN body.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium showered praise on the president as he exchanged pleasantries with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and many others.

The Instagram video of Appiah Stadium cheerleading for the president is below.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium in plane’s cockpit

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Appiah Stadium in a plane’s cockpit with a pilot.

user4224459365099 said:

"Appiah Stadium knows almost everybody in Ghana and beyond 😂😂😂."

majesty wrote:

"He go cashout 🤣🤣."

Gen mosty commented:

"Star boy Appiah, you can act paa oo."

Appiah Stadium flaunts mansion and cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium showed off the impressive fleet of cars parked at his mansion in a viral video.

He was seen dancing with his daughters before they left for school, with his cameraman panning away to his massive garage.

