Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has released a new prophecy about the NPP's presidential primaries

In a video, the prophet predicted the events that would occur after the primaries took place

Prophet Sowah Adjei's latest prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Popular Ghanaian pastor Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has made a prophetic declaration about the events that will unfold during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a new prophecy about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

The delegates of the main opposition party will hit the polls to elect a new flagbearer to lead them against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other parties in the 2028 general elections.

The NPP is looking to make a swift return to power in 2028 after an abysmal performance in the 2024 election saw them leave office with a heavy defeat.

Five candidates, namely Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, are in the race to become the next flagbearer of the party.

Prophet Telvin shares NPP primaries prophecy

In an interview with Accra-based radio station Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claimed to have seen a fierce battle between candidates in the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries in a vision.

The prophet reiterated his earlier prophecy that Dr Bawumia would secure victory in the primary elections to become the flagbearer for the main opposition party in the 2028 elections, commenting:

"The NPP primaries will be like the 2020 elections. The 2020 election was not really scary. It is like a boot for a boot battle. You will hear Kennedy Agyapong's name, and then Bawumia will be declared the winner."

Prophet Sowah Adjei claimed that there would be excitement among NPP supporters after Dr Mahamadu Bawumia's victory.

However, Agyapong would not be satisfied with the outcome of the presidential primaries, which would create disunity in the political party.

Prophet Sowah Adjei prophesied that the NPP would abandon their plans to elect a woman as Dr Bawumia's running mate, rather than pairing him with Agyapong to unify the party.

"Everybody will be happy when that [Bawumia's victory] happens in time. Remember what I said about Kennedy Agyapong becoming the vice presidential candidate with Bawumia. Kennedy Agyapong will be very furious, and the party will be broken into pieces, so they will have to unite the party again.

"In uniting the party, the leaders will come together and put aside the woman with whom they wanted to replace NAPO. So they will decide to unite Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia to go forward."

The prophet maintained that a partnership between Dr Bawumia and Agyapong would not be enough to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secure victory in the 2028 elections.

The video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries is below:

Prophet predicts doom for NPP officials

Prophet Sowah Adjei's latest prophecy comes days after Prophet Michael Wilson prophesied doom for some NPP officials.

The leader of the Royal Generation Embassy Worldwide church claimed that he had received a prophecy about one of the five NPP flagbearer hopefuls passing away.

A Ghanaian pastor shares a doom prophecy for the NPP presidential candidate hopefuls and Abronye DC.

He claimed that the individual would pass away before or shortly after the NPP holds its presidential primaries in January 2026.

Prophet Wilson also prophesied doom for the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abronye DC, and other executives over their transgressions against Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Telvin's prophecy about NPP primaries stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Sarpong commented:

"Lol, this same person said JM will seek a rerun."

Mandey2330 wrote:

"Herh.This guy can lie rough 😀😀😀. Kennedy Agyapong is set to defeat Bawumia decisively, potentially securing over 60% of the vote. This could mirror the kind of margin Mahama had over Bawumia in the general election. With the primaries already in the bag, Kennedy is well on his way to winning the general election too."

Kojo Wiseman said:

"We all know Bawumia will win. This is no prophecy."

Prophecy about US visa restrictions fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the US visa restrictions on Ghana was fulfilled.

This came after Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the visa restrictions had been lifted.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the US visa restrictions on Ghana sparked mixed reactions on social media.

