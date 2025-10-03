Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah has made a prophetic declaration about Dr Frank Amoakohene

In a video, he prophesied about the Ashanti Regional Minister being elevated to a major political position

Royal Reverend Owusu Ansah's prophecy about Dr Amoakohene has triggered mixed social media reactions

A Ghanaian preacher, Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah, has shared a prophecy about the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah prophesies Dr Frank Amoakohene’s rise to vice presidency in Ghana. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

Speaking before his congregation, the founder of the Prayer Sanctuary church urged the minister to pray vigorously.

The prophet claimed to have received a vision of Dr Frank Amoakohene becoming the Vice President of Ghana after a meeting at the Jubilee House.

He said:

"If Frank Amoakohene sees this video or hears my voice, tell him to pray harder. I see him being covered with a cloth while holding the Asante, Ghana, and NDC flags. I see him being transported from Kumasi to the Jubilee House."

"When he was brought to the Jubilee House, he was made the Vice President after a meeting. I don't know if the NDC have ever taken an Ashanti as the Vice President. If it has never happened, then that man will be the first person God is going to uplift to that role in the Ashanti Kingdom's history."

Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah claimed that the prophecy about Dr Amoakohene would be fulfilled after the 2028 elections or later in the future.

He noted that the Ashanti Regional Minister's good works would play a crucial role in helping the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retain power for many years.

The prophet also claimed that Dr Amoakohene could follow the same trajectory as President John Dramani Mahama after serving in the Vice Presidency role.

The video of Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah sharing a prophecy about Dr Frank Amoakohene is below:

Prophet Telvin shares prophecy about NPP primaries

Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah's prophecy about Dr Frank Amoakohene comes days after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claimed to have seen a fierce battle between candidates in the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries in a vision.

The prophet reiterated his earlier prophecy that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would secure victory in the primary elections to become the flagbearer for the main opposition party in the 2028 elections.

Dr Frank Amoakohene welcomes President John Dramani Mahama to the Ashanti Region for an event. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

He noted that Kennedy Agyapong would not be satisfied with the outcome of the presidential primaries, which would create disunity in the political party.

Prophet Sowah Adjei prophesied that the NPP would abandon their plans to elect a woman as Dr Bawumia's running mate, rather than pairing him with Agyapong to unify the party.

The video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries is below:

Prophet's prophecy about Frank Amoakohene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aska commented:

"This is not a prophecy. It's very obvious."

Lion Ba Senyo said:

"I am also a Rev. Minister, and I have seen this paa. It's very true."

UniqueView Interior Designz wrote:

"It’s true. Everything he touches or leads becomes fruitful. He just paid his TV license and advocated same. Almost everyone is willingly paying for their TV license."

Myzzruthlove commented:

"These are the prophecies we want to be hearing. May this come through in Jesus' mighty name."

Frank Amoakohene surprises wife with special gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Amoakohene surprised his wife, Juliet, with a special gift on their wedding anniversary on September 24, 2025.

In a video filmed at their home, the Ashanti Regional Minister showed his beautiful wife a video message from Sarkodie, leaving her overwhelmed.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh