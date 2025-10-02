Prophet Roja claimed during an interview in July that two prominent people had already passed in Mamponteng, and the chief was next

Following the prophecy, the Mampontenghene Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II sued him, demanding a retraction, apology and damages

Prophet Roja has spoken up for the first time since being sued and denied committing any crime by sharing a prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Roja has opened up for the first time after being sued by the chief of Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II.

Prophet Roja speaks after being sued by the Mampontenghene, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II over a doom prophecy. Image credit: DeLighterRoja, MeY3Asanteni

Source: Facebook

The chief sued the popular man of God over a doom prophecy he made about him, claiming that he had seen death surrounding his kingdom.

Prophet Roja made the prophecy during an appearance on Angel FM in July, during which he stated that three prominent people were destined to die in Mamponteng, with two having already passed away and the chief being the next to meet his demise.

"I see three trees in Mampongteng. Two of those have been uprooted. Of the two, one is the Mampongtenghemaa; she's no longer alive. A linguist's tree has also been uprooted. The Mampongtenghene is the last tree standing; it would soon be uprooted,” he said.

Prophet Roja added that the chief was under spiritual attack and needed to contact him for direction on how to survive.

On September 29, reports emerged that the Mampontenghene had sued Prophet Roja, the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and Ali Baba Dankambary, the host of the show on which he made the prophecy.

The chief demanded a retraction, apology, an injunction to stop the prophet from speaking about him again, and unspecified damages.

Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Roja prophesying doom for the Mampontenghene.

Prophet Roja speaks amid Mampontenghene court case

After reports emerged that he had been sued by the chief, several TikTok accounts shared videos claiming that Prophet Roja had been arrested.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Angel Fm on October 1, Prophet Roja addressed those rumours, claiming they were false.

He said he was currently out of the country and that his loved ones were distressed by the claims.

Roja added that prophesying about somebody is not a crime that can get one arrested.

“I've done nothing to get arrested. This news has caused a lot of distress for my loved ones because they cannot reach me as I'm out of the country. So I want to assure all of them that I'm fine, I have not been arrested,” he said.

The Facebook video of Prophet Roja denying being arrested is below.

In another interview with Ali Baba, Prophet Roja addressed the legal issues emanating from his case with the Mampontenghene.

He said that the prophecy remained unchanged but offered an apology for causing the chief distress with his words.

“A message of God cannot be changed, but I apologise for mentioning his name on this platform. For mentioning his name on the radio and causing him to fear for his life, I apologise.” Prophet Roja said.

Prophet Roja addresses rumours that he has been arrested for prophesying doom about the Mampontenghene. Image credit: @angeltvghana

Source: TikTok

Kevin Taylor supports Mampontenghene against Roja

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Kevin Taylor commented on the case involving Prophet Roja and the Mampontenghene.

Speaking on his With All Due Respect show on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Kevin Taylor said the chief's decision to sue the man of God was a wise one, as it would serve as a deterrent to other prophets.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh