Kevin Taylor has reacted to the news of Mampongtenghene taking Prophet Roja to court over his recent doom prophecy

In a video, the NDC activist expressed support for Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II for taking drastic action against the prophet

Kevin Taylor also criticised Dr Kwaku Oteng and his media platforms for the rise of preachers who publicly share doom prophecies

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial political commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor has reacted to the lawsuit filed by Chief of Mampongteng Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II against Prophet Roja over a doom prophecy.

Kevin Taylor supports Mampongtenghene Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II's lawsuit against Prophet Roja over his doom prophecy. Photo source: Prophet Roja De Lighter, Kevin Taylor, MeYɛ Asanteni

Source: Facebook

On Monday, September 29, 2025, news emerged that the traditional leader had taken the prophet, Angel FM and their presenter, Ali Baba Dankambary, to court over his prophetic declaration.

In July, Prophet Roja warned of impending doom for the prominent chief, claiming he had seen his demise in a vision. He said that three prominent people were destined to die in the kingdom, with two individuals having already passed.

The controversial prophet also claimed that Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II would be the next person to die and urged him to reach out to him.

According to the writ of summons, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II is seeking a retraction of the prophecy, a public apology, and financial compensation for the distress it had caused him.

The Chief of Mampongteng is also seeking a perpetual injunction to restrain Prophet Roja, Ali Baba Dankambary, Angel Broadcasting Network, and their associates from further publishing or broadcasting defamatory statements against the Chief on any media platform.

The video of Prophet Roja sharing a doom prophecy about the Mampongtenghene is below:

Kevin Taylor supports Mampongtenghene's lawsuit against Roja

Speaking on his With All Due Respect show on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Kevin Taylor publicly declared his support for Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II for taking legal action against Prophet Roja over his doom prophecy.

Prophet Roja is being sued by the Mampongtenghene over a July 2025 prophecy about his life. Image credit: @angeltvghana, @asaaseradio995

Source: TikTok

The NDC activist noted that he wanted the Mampongtenghene to fully pursue the case to serve as a deterrent to Ghanaian prophets who publicly share doom prophecies about people in the media space.

Kevin Taylor claimed that most of the prophets were inhabitants of the Ashanti Region. He also criticised Angel Broadcasting Corporation for platforming false prophets in Ghana.

He said:

"I support the Mampongtenghene a thousand percent. I want this Chief to drag this boy so it serves as a deterrent or example to those like him who sit on TV and radio and claim to be prophets. 99.9% of these people are from the Ashanti Region."

"They are thieves who appear on the radio and TV. It is Angel Radio that is projecting fake prophets and pastors in Ghana."

The political commentator hurled unprintable insults at Prophet Roja and other Ghanaian pastors, whom he accused of using the prophetic ministry to commit financial crimes against innocent citizens.

He claimed that the prophets deliberately put fear into people's lives and took advantage of certain circumstances to scam people.

Kevin Taylor also blasted Dr Kwaku Oteng and his media platforms for giving Prophet Roja and his colleagues the platform.

He noted that he will be disappointed if the Mampongtenghene, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II, withdraws his lawsuit from the court.

Kevin Taylor also vowed to take drastic action against any prophet who would publicly share a doom prophecy about him.

The video of Kevin Taylor reacting to Mampongtenghene's lawsuit against Prophet Roja is below:

Kevin's remarks about Mampongteng's lawsuit stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdul Salam Y commented:

"I salute you, Nana."

Mr Adark wrote:

"Mampongtenghene, please set an example for us to live in peace here in Ghana because these so-called people following the bible are really tormenting our country."

Billions Gee commented:

"Every day, something bad will happen to Ghana. Ah, it is like it was a Ghanaian who asked God to sack Satan from heaven."

Opambour slams Karma President over doom prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opambour slammed Karma President for prophesying doom on his life.

In a video, the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre founder rained insults and curses on the self-proclaimed Seer.

Opambour's response to Karma President's doom prophecy triggered mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh