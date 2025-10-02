Clear Boy has resurfaced in the public scene after taking a long break from his content creation career many years ago

In a video, the former child YouTube star looked different as he announced his return to social media after his hiatus

Clear Boy's current appearance has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former child content creator Kwadwo, popularly known as Clear Boy, renowned for his comic skits, has resurfaced on the scene after a long hiatus.

Former child content creator Clear Boy looks all grown up as he resurfaces after a long hiatus. Photo source: Ofa pikee family

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the former social media sensation took to his official TikTok page to announce his return to content creation after being out of the limelight in recent years.

In the video, Clear Boy looked all grown up and dishevelled as he and his friends gathered for his major announcement after a football game on a local sports field.

The once-little boy, who captured the hearts of many Ghanaians years ago, had matured into a teenager.

The former child content creator appealed to Ghanaians to support him as he resumed work and promised to release new and exciting comic skits with his friends.

He said:

"Please, I am live on social media again. If you can help or support me, please do. I am back live and will be bringing more videos."

The video of Clear Boy looking all grown up on his return from a long hiatus is below:

Clear Boy's rise to fame and hiatus

Clear Boy became an overnight child sensation in 2019 after his comic skits with his then-manager, Ofa Pikee, surfaced on social media.

Content creator Clear Boy with his former manager Ofa Pikee and media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani. Photo source: Ofa Pikee family

Source: Facebook

The young boy, who lived with his grandmother at Donkro Nkwanta, a town in the Nkoranza South Municipal District, Bono East Region, became a fan favourite due to his confident acting skills and funny demeanour.

In past interviews, his manager shared that he discovered the social media sensation living on the streets after his grandmother had thrown him out of their home.

Clear Boy's popularity on social media caught the attention of many Ghanaian media outlets, who regularly interviewed him to learn more about his background.

The content creator, who regularly spoke fluent Bono in his comic videos, also got the opportunity to meet top personalities, including Bishop Daniel Obinim, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Lil Win, and Kwaku Manu.

In 2021, news emerged that Clear Boy's manager, Ofa Pikee, had parted ways with him following a dispute with his family. He later stopped creating content and went on a long hiatus.

Clear Boy's return from hiatus stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nhyiraba Confidence wrote:

"He has really grown up. God is with him."

Dolla sign commented:

"Clear Boy is growing now."

Solomontanobel925 said:

"Clear Boy, please, I need one video. I miss you ✌️."

Poboski wrote:

"His greedy family ruined his life."

Eugene said:

"Eii, Mr Clear 😂. We miss you."

Mr Eventuarry drives a trotro in town

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Mr Eventuarry was seen driving a trotro at Anwomaso years after he rose to stardom.

A passenger who boarded the former social media sensation's vehicle secretly filmed a video of him working as a trotro driver and shared it on social media.

Footage of Mr Eventuarry working as a trotro driver triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh