Mista English: Tamale-Based Comedian Resurfaces, Joins Ghana Prisons Service
Mista English: Tamale-Based Comedian Resurfaces, Joins Ghana Prisons Service

by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
  • Tamale-based comedian and viral sensation Mista English has resurfaced after a long social media hiatus
  • The content creator said he had completed his training and had been given a job at the Ghana Prisons Service
  • In a video, Mista English spoke about his new journey in life and got some of his colleagues laughing online

Former social media sensation and comedian Akeebra Wan, popularly known as Mista English or English Man, has resurfaced after his social media hiatus.

Tamale-based comedian Mista English resurfaces as he joins the Ghana Prisons Service. Photo source: Mista English, Dagbanyila Media, Adom TV
Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, took to his official Facebook page to share a video of the comic content creator with another individual in public.

In the video, Mista English wore a uniform and beamed with excitement after completing his training and passing out to become a member of the Ghana Prisons Service.

The former social media sensation, who has over 20k followers on Facebook, also introduced his colleague as a senior officer of the Ghana Prisons Service. He also got him laughing with his vocabulary.

In the caption of the video, Malik Basintale congratulated Mista English as he shared that he had successfully passed out as a Prison Service Assistant.

The YEA boss also called on the comic content creator to diligently dispense his duties as he begins life in his new occupation, writing:

"The many things that keep us moving in search of opportunities for all manner of persons and no matter how small. Y'all remember him? He just passed out as a Prison Service Assistant! Kudos bro, serve Ghana well."

The video of Mista English celebrating his passing out at the Ghana Prisons Service is below:

Who is Ghanaian comedian Mista English?

Mista English is a popular Ghanaian content creator and comedian based in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region.

Mista English, Tamale, Social media, Fancy Gadam, Comedian, Ghana
Comedian and content creator Mista English on the set of his show on 23TV's YouTube channel. Photo source: Mista English
Source: Facebook

He gained prominence in the late 2010s after his videos, which he captured from his local community, gained traction on social media.

His poor English-speaking skills and funny demeanour in the videos made him an instant favourite among many Ghanaian netizens.

He later joined the 23TV YouTube channel, where he regularly translated the lyrics of songs from popular Tamale-based musicians, including Fancy Gadam, Macassio, Israhim and many others, to English to help people living outside the region understand them properly.

The video of Mista English translating a Northern song to English is below:

Reactions to Mista English joining Ghana Prisons

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abekah Seth commented:

"Was he not the one who arrested one guy for stealing a frog instead of fowl?"

Alexandro Delhorny said:

"This man started arresting people nuh bi now. He can even arrest you for stealing frog."

Frank Dellyson Dogbey wrote:

"The guy is naturally talented."

Clear Boy returns after social media hiatus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Clear Boy returned to the public scene many years after he went on a long social media hiatus.

In a video, the former social media sensation had matured as he announced his return and pleaded for support from Ghanaians.

Clear Boy's return to social media after his hiatus triggered mixed reactions from many fans, who were happy to see him thriving.

Source: YEN.com.gh

