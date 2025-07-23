The Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, has shed light on the influence the NDC youth had on their party’s success

The Minister shared how the young executives now in government united to achieve the party’s goal

Ghanaians have reacted to his lengthy tweet with heartwarming responses and valuable lessons

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has showcased to the public how the ruling party's student wing has been operating since 2015 as part of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), which has contributed significantly to the party’s success.

During that time in 2015, they were tertiary students who were hopeful of pushing the party to the pinnacle; little did they know who they would become in the next eight years.

In a tweet shared by the Regional Minister, he attached an old photo dating back to 2015 showing some executives, such as Malik Basintale, Kojo Danquah, Jerry Vincent, Frank Amoakohene himself, and other party executives during their days in the university.

Where are the TEIN executives now?

Malik Basintale now serves as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA). He served as the youngest Deputy Regional Communication Officer for the Northern Region at just 21 in 2018 and later became the Deputy National Communication Officer in 2022.

Frank Amoakohene, who was elected Ashanti Regional Secretary in 2015, now serves as the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Kojo Danquah now serves as the Eastern Regional Communications Officer and Deputy CEO of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF). The other executives are also doing well and contributing to the progress of the NDC.

With Frank Amoakohene's reflective, nostalgic, and inspiring tweet, he stated:

"Back in 2015, we had a strong and vibrant caucus of young leaders who stood by one another through every challenge and every agenda. We believed in shared values, collective growth, and mutual support. That bond, built on trust and purpose, has remained one of the most rewarding parts of leadership".

"Leadership is not always about financial gain. Sometimes, the most valuable reward is the social capital, the people who believe in you, walk with you, and inspire you to be your best".

"As I look at this photo, it brings back great memories. Can you identify anyone in the picture?"

Young NDC executives' throwback photo stirs reactions

Dr Frank's followers reacted to his tweet, with most commending their efforts and also reminiscing about the journey. Below are some of the comments:

gods_gift_to_ commented:

"TEIN UCC."

SuperStarLively commented:

"@DrAmoakohene I'm always baffled by my fellow Santaclausian Manaf (Alvaro) after the UN delegation. I never saw his impact on NDC. Wow, nice, Comrade, and Godspeed, Honourable, we were all in the movement."

dboadu_ commented:

"Wait, is that Mr. Michael on the extreme left? Wow, NPP and NDC are the same family😹."

SBoateng66833 commented:

"I now understand that things were not on a silver platter. Congratulations, Boss, you and this team started not yesterday but a long time ago."

Jkwasi75916 commented:

"Where is the gentleman to your right? He was my inner man back at Commonwealth Hall. Don’t know where he is now?"

Antonioderomeo1 commented:

"It didn’t take long before I realised it was at the university of competitive choice 😅."

