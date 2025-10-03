Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has shown kindness and love to his fans after he gave out his shirt at an event

The award-winning rapper rewarded his fans for attending his maiden Rapperholic concert in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's lovely video, which has gone viral on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, gifted his fan one of the most stylish outfits at the first-ever Rapperholic concert in Kumasi.

The historic event took place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Sarkodie's white shirt sells for GH¢500 at Rapperholic.

Sarkodie gives out his shirt at Rapperholic

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, rapper Sarkodie freely gave out his white, short-sleeved designer shirt to his fans during his electrifying performance.

Male fans and music lovers argued over who deserved to have the iconic ensemble from their favourite award-winning musician.

In the end, a die-hard fan of the BET winner paid GH¢500 for the shirt, which he proudly wore while jamming to Sarkodie's songs.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie looks dapper in a stylish suit before his Rapperholic concert on September 27, 2025.

Rapperholic fans react as Sarkodie throws shirt

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Sarkodie giving out his shirt on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@AtchineS216 stated:

"That’s my senior way back in high school, he has money paa."

@AngelMercy72488 commented:

"Landlord for a reason 👑 ❤️."

@Vini_Sarkcess stated:

"The guy who got it is my gee."

@drop_last stated:

"Everybody wants Sark's blessings, too."

@DadaEssilfie stated:

"The guy who sold will regret it😂."

@evans_atanga stated:

"🤣🤣🤣 oh but the guy force, if not them go tear am into pieces."

@abraham_addo1 stated:

"Every man has a price. He takes 500gh, and Takashi buys the shirt 😀🔥."

@owusukobby07 stated:

"Ego cost more than that."

@KINGNAKED2024 stated:

"Lack of knowledge."

@UwerLostUntilMe stated:

"The guy in a silver chain was battling with his life for the shirt but still took some time off to rap the "the lord is still my shepherd" part of "illuminati"... Such a big W 🤓."

@OsarfoRedeemer stated:

"I now believe these American terms: 'everyone has a price and money is power” 😅."

@SkyFlint_ stated:

"Nyankopcn ne blessings de3 obiaa b3nya ne portion."

The X video is below:

Sarkodie's dad attends Rapperholic in Kumasi

Sarkodie's father, Augustine Owusu Addo, was present to support his son at his Homecoming concert in the Ashanti Region.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper's dad looked dapper in a stylish summer shirt, sitting in the VIP section at the concert.

He was seated between a young woman and an older man. His companions stood up as the rain grew more intense, but he stayed seated with an umbrella.

With a happy, talkative expression, he accepted applause from a fan who yelled that he was King Sark's father.

The TikTok video is below:

Sarkodie bows to Obrafour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Sarkodie knelt in front of renowned rapper Obrafour at his Rapperholic event.

The renowned musician and father of two expressed his thanks and respect for the man he referred to as his "godfather."

Some fans flocked to the comments section to express their opinions about Sarkodie's performance.

