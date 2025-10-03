Kennedy Agyapong has showcased his love for indigenous Ghanaian gospel music in a video making the rounds on social media

The aspiring NPP flagbearer's love for gospel music came to bear when an Asian gospel choir offered to perform for him

Kennedy Agyapong seized the opportunity to mesmerise fans with his angelic bass voice as he sang the gospel song

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has courted attention on social media after a video of him enjoying the performance of an Asian choir emerged.

Kennedy Agyapong, aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party sings local gospel song with Asian choir. Photo source: realKenAgyapong

The choir comprising four Asians, three females and a male appeared to have visited the aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party at his private residence.

The former Assin Central MP was captured lounging on a sofa as he sang to the choir's beautiful performance of a local gospel song, Ebenezer.

He appeared enthused by the group's command over the Twi lyrics and soothing vocals.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the politician was captured singing the local gospel song gleefully.

The politician's moment has stoked a frenzy on social media as the flagbearer race between him and other contenders, including the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Each of the aspirants paid GH¢100,000 for nomination forms and GH¢500,000 as a filing fee.

Aside from this, they were also required to pay a development levy of GH¢4 million each to help rebuild the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Ghanaians hail Kennedy Agyapong's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Kennedy Agyapong trails behind Bawumia in polls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Global InfoAnalytics had tipped Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the NPP's flagbearer race with 52 per cent support

Kennedy Agyapong followed with 17 per cent, while Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Adutwum trailed with three and one per cent, per the data.

Scores of NPP activists, including Nabil Abubakar, a member of the Action Movement for Bawumia 2028, have expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia's chances over Kennedy Agyapong, citing his strong performance during the vetting process.

