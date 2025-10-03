Saahene Osei attended Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Nyamesem Genfi's wedding on Thursday, October 2, 2025

In a video, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son stole the spotlight with his fashionable appearance at the event

Saahene Osei's appearance at the wedding ceremony in Accra has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Kirk Saahene Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, made the headlines following his appearance at a recent lavish wedding ceremony in Accra.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Kofi Nyamesem Genfi, a nephew of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, got married to his childhood sweetheart, Baaba, the daughter of the former Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South constituency, William Owuraku Aidoo.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Cindy Ofori Sarpong, and Kennedy Asante Osei were in attendance at the lavish private traditional ceremony.

NPP executive Madam Afia Akoto, the General Manager of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, filmmaker Kofi Asamoah, Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye, and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club also attended the event.

Saahene Osei steals spotlight at Genfi's wedding

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 3, 2025, Kirk Saahene Osei was spotted arriving at the wedding ceremony in grand style.

Despite's son looked dapper as he interacted with another individual at the event. He wore a kaftan with his eyeglasses while holding his digital camera and smartphone.

Saahene Osei also showed off his gold wristwatch as he left to take photos of people and bond with his family at Kofi Genfi and Baaba's wedding.

The video of Saahene Osei at the wedding ceremony is below:

Cindy Ofori Sarpong dances at cousin's wedding

Cindy Ofori Sarpong, the eldest daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, was also present at the wedding of her cousin, Kofi Nyamesem Genfi.

In a TikTok video, she was spotted arriving at the wedding ceremony as part of the groom's entourage.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter looked beautiful as she wore her lovely white dress with dark sunglasses while making her entrance with the groom and his groomsmen, which included Kennedy Asante Osei.

Cindy beamed with excitement as she danced to Nigerian music superstar Davido's hit song, Feel, from his 2023 album, Timeless, in front of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son.

She later departed from the group to take her seat and interact with other attendees at the wedding ceremony.

Saahene's appearance at the wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Dan commented:

"He is growing and still in metamorphosis 😎."

Rich said:

"Young girl biaa dream boy."

Chosen wrote:

"He looks like his father without hair rough."

