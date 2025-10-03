Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama, Linda, stole the spotlight at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s nephew Kofi Genfi’s lavish Accra wedding on October 2

Linda, who shares a daughter with Kennedy Agyapong, looked gorgeous in all white, wearing dark sunglasses and gold jewellery

Dr Ofori Sarpong's wedding was patronized by numerous members of Ghana's elite including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Samuel Osei Kuffuor and others

One of Kennedy Agyapong’s beautiful baby mamas, Linda, turned heads with her beauty and simplicity as she stormed the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s nephew, Kofi Genfi.

Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama Linda grabs attention with her beauty and simplicity as she attends the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong's nephew.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew married his beautiful sweetheart Baaba in a lavish ceremony held at a private location in Accra.

The star-studded event was attended by numerous members of Ghana's elite class including Ofori Sarpong's close friend and business partner, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, former Bayern Munich and Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor, businessman and founder of White Chapel Holdings, Daniel Ofori, filmmaker Kofi Asamoah, and others.

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama flaunts beauty

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Tina news, Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama arrived at the wedding grounds radiating beauty and simplicity.

Dresssed in all white, she wore dark shades flecked with gold, which she complemented with golden earrings and a necklace.

Linda was spotted in a warm chitchat with businessmen Nana Kobo and Mr. Mike Twum Barimah as they supported Dr Ofori Sarpong on the important day.

According to reports, she has one daughter with Kennedy Agyapong, the former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) who has bragged about having two wives, 10 baby mamas, and 22 children.

Below is a TikTok video of Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama at the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s nephew.

Kennedy Agyapong’s family dynamics

Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur, Kennedy Agyapong has a large family which he often talks about.

His wives include Stella Agyapong, whom he has been married to for nearly 30 years, and Christiana Agyapong. His 10 baby mamas include former lawmaker for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kennedy Agyapong brags about his family size, stating that he has two wives, 10 baby mamas, and 22 children.

The former MP and flagbearer hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has children residing mainly in Ghana and the United States of America.

During a 2024 interview, the maverick politician grabbed headlines after he attempted to name all 22 children off the top of his head.

The Instagram video of Kennedy Agyapong speaking about his children is below.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife flaunts expensive jewelry

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's wife flaunted expensive jewellery as she attended the politician's 65th birthday party.

Dressed in a white sleeveless turtleneck top and black trousers, she accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching necklace, and elegantly rocked two Hermès Framboise Enamel Clic H Bracelets GM Gold Hardware, valued at $800 each.

Madame Christiana Agyapong's outfit and look grabbed attention at her husband's birthday party, leading many Ghanaians to share positive comments on social media.

