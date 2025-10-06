Godwin Sefa Boakye, the son of Anita Hotel owners Kofi and Janet Boakye, married his sweetheart Ruby in a lavish two-day celebration on October 3 & 4, 2025

Kofi Sefa Boakye, made a rare public appearance at the white wedding reception and drew admiration for his style and elegance

In a video, he posed alongside his wife, Janet and daughters Anita and Suzzy, sparking warm reactions online about his wealth and daughter Anita's beauty

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kofi Sefa Boakye, the Managing Director of Anita Hotel and Anita Sefa Boakye’s father, made a rare public appearance at his son Godwin’s wedding reception.

Anita Sefa Boakye's father, Kofi makes rare public appearance at the wedding reception of his son, Godwin. Image credit: @plus1tv

Source: Youtube

Godwin Sefa Boakye, the youngest son of the Kumasi-based rich family, married his sweetheart, Ruby, in a ceremony held in the Ashanti Region on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The wedding was graced by his famous sister, Anita, who rose to prominence following her lavish 2021 wedding to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah.

His mother, Janet Sefa Boakye, the CEO of Anita Hotel, and his sister, Abena all showed up to provide moral and material support to their beloved relative.

Below is a TikTok video of Godwin with his sisters at the wedding.

Kofi Sefa Boakye graces son’s wedding

Godwin Sefa Boakye’s white wedding was held on October 4, followed by a glorious reception dinner.

Anita Sefa Boakye’s father, Kofi, made a rare public appearance during the wedding reception.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he was in the company of his beautiful wife, Janet, and their two daughters, Anita and Suzzy.

He attracted attention in his dapper suit, exuding understated elegance and style.

The TikTok video of Kofi Sefa Boakye’s appearance at his son’s wedding is below.

The Kumasi-based millionaire has often remained out of the public space despite the popularity of his businesses and daughter, Anita.

According to reports, Kofi founded Anita Hotel alongside his wife, Janet, and named it after their daughter Anita.

He is also the owner of one of Ghana’s largest Agrochemical companies, Sefa & Jane Agro-chemicals, and reportedly owns other businesses, including a washing bay and water-producing company.

Reactions to Kofi Sefa Boakye's wedding appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Anita Sefa Boakye and her father appearing at Godwin’s wedding reception.

Mrs Akosua Anabs said:

"Anita is effortlessly classy 😍."

Mavis Horlu wrote:

"Charlie Nyame, I pray for my boys to get money. Of late, the kind of weddings people are doing derh if you don’t have money forget ooo."

I love my husband2323 commented:

"Money is good ❤."

Kwame Alonso said:

"No shame anymore. Somebody who couldn't keep hers is busily helping one to organise his."

Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom wrote:

"Na Adinkra pie w) hen la😂."

Afua Music commented:

"Cake mu pyramid."

Anita Sefa Boakye's mother dazzles in kente as she attends her son Godwin's traditional wedding ceremony on October 3. Image credit: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Anita Sefa's mother dazzles at son's wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Sefa Boakye's mother grabbed attention at her son's wedding ceremony.

Janet Sefa Boakye looked ravishing in a kente gown designed with stylish lace fabric as she showed up to support her young son on his big day.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh