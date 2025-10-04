Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s nephew Kofi Genfi, tied the knot with Baaba, daughter of former MP William Owuraku Aidoo, in a lavish traditional wedding in Accra

Genfi caused a stir at the engagement as he delivered the bride price in a massive truck, unloading an impressive collection of dowry items

The dramatic gesture stirred online reactions, with many describing it as a bold display of wealth and power by the Ofori Sarpong family

Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s nephew, Kofi Genfi, flaunted his wealth and status during his wedding as he presented the bride price to his new wife’s family in a truck.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew Kofi Genfi presents the bride price to his new wife's family in a massive truck. Image credit: @kelvyn_yeboah1, @akwasi_amoako1

Source: TikTok

The nephew of the popular business mogul, who is himself an entrepreneur and co-founder of mobile money service Mazzuma, tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding in Accra on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The wedding was a lavish affair attended by numerous elite members of Ghanaian society as the bride, Baaba, also hailed from an influential background as the daughter of William Owuraku Aidoo, a former Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Attendees included Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his wife, Awurama, his son Kennedy Asante Osei, and the General Manager of his multimedia empire (Despite Media), Fadda Dickson.

Ofori Sarpong’s nephew presents bride price in truck

At the start of the wedding ceremony of Ofori Sarpong's nephew and as per custom, the groom is expected to present some items as part of his dowry (bride price) to his partner's family to ask for her hand in marriage.

Videos from the event on Thursday showed the presentation of the dowry, which included an impressive number of items being carried by female members of the groom’s family to the wedding venue.

In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh, the arrival of the bride price items was shown in great detail.

It showed that the items arrived at the bride’s home in a massive truck before being unloaded and carried into the venue by the groom’s family members.

The unusual decision to present the bride price in a truck stirred reactions online, with many noting it was a demonstration of the wealth and power available to the financiers of the wedding.

Below is the TikTok video showing the arrival of the bride price at the wedding of Kofi and Baaba.

Reactions to Kofi Genfi’s bride price truck

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Ofori Sarpong’s nephew presenting the bride price in a truck.

Nana Ama said:

"Aware3 mu Tema harbour 😂😂✌."

Maame Konadu wrote:

"Where do y’all get these men."

Maryjanetetteh0 commented:

"My own will come in plane ✈️IJN🥰."

~Marie🦄💜~ said:

"Ghanaians will start doing this, you watch me."

Ahquosuah Dimple🩵 wrote:

"Aware3 mu door to door delivery."

Source: YEN.com.gh