Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly called Imise Ayanwale, was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija's 10th season

The influencer shed tears of joy in a viral video after she beat Dede and other top contenders to win the ultimate prize

Social media users have commented on Imisi Ayanwale's emotional victory video that has circulated on Instagram

Imisi Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of season 10 of Big Brother Naija, with the announcement made during a live show on October 5, 2025.

The 23-year-old took home $55,500 in cash as part of the $102,200 grand prize after an exciting finale that wrapped up months of drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Imisi wins Big Brother Naija season 10

The Big Brother Naija season 10 winner, Imisi, beat fashionable influencer Dede, who was named first runner-up.

At the same time, Koyin, Kola, Isabella, and Kaybobo took the second, third, fourth, and fifth runner-up spots, respectively.

According to the polls, Imisi Ayanwale got 42.8% of the total votes, followed by Dede with 15.94%, Koyin with 15.23%, Sultana with 7.94%, Kola with 5.48%, Jason Jae with 4.84%, Mensan with 3.54%, Isabella with 3.07%, and Kaybobo with 1.72%.

Imisi reacts after winning Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Imisi became a fan favourite in the house for her great personality, relatable content, and ability to lighten tense moments.

She executed every task to perfection in the house and shared a good bond with everyone in the house, which made her a fan favourite.

This edition of BBN has been one of the most engaging yet, featuring unexpected twists, emotional evictions, and viral highlights that dominated social conversations for weeks.

Imisi has joined the ranks of previous champions like Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and Ilebaye, all remembered for leaving a unique imprint on the Big Brother legacy.

Recap of Imisi’s activities in the house

Reality TV star Imisi has posted a video to highlight the special moments she enjoyed in the Big Brother Naija house.

The style influencer, who bears a striking resemblance to Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, was seen engaging in different tasks during the show.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions in the comments section of her Instagram post. The Instagram caption is below:

"She didn’t just play the game, she lived it, felt it, and transformed it. Every moment was a lesson, every tear a seed. And today, it all blooms into victory🧡. Grace found her. Purpose lifted her. God crowned her.

"Imisi, the woman who turned survival into a story of light. To every Imistar who prayed, voted, fought, and loved her through it all...this victory is yours too. You didn’t just support her; you believed in her when it mattered most."

