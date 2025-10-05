Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has gone viral on Instagram with her new haircut

The food entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble as she flaunted her new look on TikTok

Some social media users have reacted to fashionista Obaapa Christy's flawless beauty and haircut online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has caused a stir with her new look on Instagram.

The award-winning gospel star flaunted a new haircut that made her look younger than her actual age.

Obaapa Christy flaunts her new short haircut on Instagram. Photo credit: @obaapachristy.

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy chops off her hair in video

In a viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy appeared without her usual glamorous, lustrous frontal hairstyle.

She looked like a student with a short haircut and a black maxi dress with a unique design in a short TikTok video.

Obaapa Christy accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set as she showed off her dance moves.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kelvinmann16 stated:

"The SHS students have arrived. Hide your husbands 😂😂😂."

OSOFO CARTOON stated:

"Nti obiaaaa ntumi link Maaaame wei mma me anaaa..🥰😂."

user8499686858150 stated:

"Please, I am confused. Is this the mother or the daughter because eii."

Prettysika stated:

"Evergreen 🥰🥰 forever young 🥰🥺🥺🥰."

Joyce Osei Poku stated:

"Sweet 16, in fact, this woman is very beautiful! ❤."

Anidasoɔ stated:

"I love the haircut. This woman ankasa she fine oo😊. She looks so young with that haircut 😍🔥🔥."

Solar stated:

"This is absolutely beautiful ❤❤❤."

JaneJase233 stated:

"Since my childhood till now you're still the same, I mean you still look young and simple like how I knew you. You're a true definition of God is good 🙏🙏."

Sena babe stated:

"Beautiful in and out."

Nuelzie's signature stated:

"Kaish, your beauty is sooo out of this world."

The TikTok video is below:

Obaapa Christy slays in a white gown

Ghanaian style influencer Obaapa Christy ushered her fans into the tenth month with a beautiful photoshoot.

Obaapa Christy looked exquisite in a white corseted lace gown, which could be worn at any red carpet event.

Obaapa Christy looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @obaapachristy.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer wore a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

The Instagram photos are below:

Obaapa Christy models in a red gown

Obaapa Christy stole the spotlight at a viral gospel event in her red, glamorous, custom-made gown.

The gospel star won souls with her powerful ministration and dance moves in the trending video.

She shared the photos on Instagram with a powerful caption, which stated:

"Sometimes God will slow you down.. So that the Evil Ahead of you will pass before you get there. Your delay Could Mean your Protection. He is a Good GOD."

The Instagram photos are below:

Obaapa Christy attends Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance

Obaapa Christy stepped out in style for the one-week observance of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

She wore a black short-sleeved gown, designed with beads and petal appliqué, to the event.

The Instagram photos are below:

Obaapa Christy launches new album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Obaapa Christy, a gospel singer, who performed live with her son at her record release celebration.

The mother and son, whose lovely TikTok videos have won over many hearts, performed at the event.

Numerous fans and gospel superstars, like Uncle Ato, were impressed by Christy's son.

Source: YEN.com.gh