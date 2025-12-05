Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and others have taken legal actions against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly called Tupac

The lawsuit was made public after the legendary Nana Acheampong and the children of the late singer arrived in Ghana for his funeral

Some social media users have reacted to the post which, Asaaseradio posted on their official Facebook

The immediate family of the late Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba has filed a new lawsuit against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi have filed the lawsuit to halt the planning of his funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and four others sue Abusuapanin for alleged funds mismanagement.

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's family sue Abusuapanin over GH¢70,000 withdrawal

Five plaintiffs have accused the late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of ignoring them and withdrawing money from a memorial account without permission.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and others informed the court in a motion for an interlocutory injunction that, following the musician's passing, Kofi Owusu, the first respondent and head of the Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta and Parkoso, established a funeral committee without their knowledge.

Daddy Lumba's family lawsuit threatens to halt the late singer's funeral over fund mismanagement. Photo credit: @asaaseradio.

Source: Instagram

Ernestina Fosuh and others make claim

The plaintiffs explained that the situation became so troubling that they took the matter to the Manhyia Palace.

According to them, the Palace advised the respondent to stop making major decisions about the funeral without involving the immediate family.

They added that all donations collected during the one-week celebration at Independence Square were placed in a CAL Bank account under the name "Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation LBG."

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh and other family members sue Abusuapanin for taking money without their approval. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Facebook

The committee that handled the one-week event had since been dissolved, and a new one was supposed to be formed to oversee the final funeral rites.

However, before the family could even agree on who should sign the account, the respondent allegedly withdrew GHC 11,000 on November 11, followed by another GHC 60,000.

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was also planning to take an additional GHC 200,000, all without the family’s knowledge or approval.

The plaintiffs claimed that Kofi Owusu had taken full control of the funeral plans, set December 13 for the burial, and even mounted billboards without consulting them.

They argued that going ahead with the funeral could interfere with ongoing police investigations into the musician’s death.

Ernestina Fosuh and Others Seek Relief

The late Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh and others have therefore asked the court to stop the respondents, including Transition Funeral Home, from organising the funeral without their involvement.

The family expressed concern that continued withdrawals from the fund could cause irreversible damage, insisting they wanted to give the late musician the dignified burial he deserved.

The court is expected to hear the matter on Thursday, December 11.

The Facebook photo is below:

Daddy Lumba's 88 cousins appear on flyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, who added all the names of Daddy Lumba's cousins on his funeral flyer.

Over 50 cousins of the late singers, including those living abroad, were written on the funeral flyers, which has sparked debate online.

Some social media users commented on Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako's post on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh