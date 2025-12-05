Apostle Kwarteng has prophesied doom for Daddy Lumba's family concerning their dispute over his funeral service on December 13

In a video, the prophet claimed a calamity would befall one of the late singer's wives if the family failed to settle their differences

Apostle Kwarteng also criticised Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, over his handling of the late musician's funeral arrangements

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Apostle Kwarteng has shared a doom prophecy about the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba's family amid their ongoing dispute over his burial.

Apostle Kwarteng prophesies doom for Daddy Lumba’s two wives amid the December 13 funeral dispute. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, @ yaw_dollar_/TikTok

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, and the one-week observance on August 30.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare Akosua Serwaa the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The judgment did not sit well with Akosua Serwaa's family, as some of them wept as they left the court premises.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explaining the court's judgment is below:

Apostle prophesies doom for Daddy Lumba's family

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Apostle Kwarteng admonished Daddy Lumba's family head, Kofi Owusu, over his handling of the late singer's funeral arrangements.

The prophet criticised the family's decision to allow media personality Serwaa Amihere to announce the death of the music legend despite him being from royalty.

Apostle Kwarteng noted that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II or the Parkoso traditional leaders, needed to strip Abusapanin Kofi Owusu of his power to preside over Daddy Lumba's burial for breaking some customs.

Daddy Lumba's first daughter, Denise Ama Saah Fosu, is ready for her father's funeral on December 13, 2025. Photo source: @dl1069fm, @thosecalledcelebs

He prophesied that the ongoing dispute over the late singer's burial would claim the lives of many people in his family.

The prophet noted that Daddy Lumba's family needed a mediator to settle the issues between the late singer's two widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Apostle Kwarteng claimed that one of the late highlife legend's widows would be struck with a stroke if they failed to resolve their personal issues.

He also blamed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu for being responsible for the ongoing dispute between members of Daddy Lumba's family.

The TikTok video of Apostle Kwarteng sharing a doom prophecy about Daddy Lumba's family is below:

Prophecy about Daddy Lumba's family stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dr.Tee aka Dr. Paniɛ commented:

"Wisdom is speaking 👍."

Emmanuel_Aidoo said:

"The family head is just interested in the funeral. He even wants to bury him on 13th December with all the confusion in the family."

Jasmine Asare wrote:

"If God wants to destroy you, he makes you commit your own mistakes, and those mistakes will destroy you."

Daddy Lumba's daughter speaks about father's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's daughter spoke about her father's funeral service on December 13.

In a video, Denise Nana Ama Saah Fosu, in the presence of her siblings and grandfather, invited Ghanaians to join her and her family in bidding farewell to the late singer.

Daddy Lumba's daughter's remarks about her father's funeral triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

