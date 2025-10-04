Diminutive actor Don Little was videoed driving at top speed behind a police motorcade in a place with a bit of bad road

In the video, the Kumawood actor was captured driving a Toyota in the company of someone in the passenger front seat

The video got many people laughing, while others wondered how he got his driver's license

Diminutive Kumawood actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, showed his driving skills in a video, and it has gone viral on social media.

Don Little drove right behind a police motor, which possibly means that he had security personnel paving the way for him to drive smoothly and without traffic.

Don Little drives with a police on a motor leading and clearing the road for him. Photo credit: @1don_little

In a video on social media, Don Little was dressed in all black attire and seemed to be chatting with the passenger in the car.

The footage that was shown indicated that Don Little was not wearing a seatbelt. He, however, seemed to enjoy his drive.

The road was not all tarred. Some patches were bumpy and dusty. All through, the police officer led Don Little and signalled oncoming vehicles to give way.

At one point, Don Little drove so close to the motor that people who commented asked him to slow down so he would not knock down the police officer.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians express concern about Don Little

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Don Little on social media. While some wondered how he acquired a driver's licence, others saw it as a form of motivation to also drive. Read the comments below:

Felix Yaw Larbi said:

"You nearly hit the police escrt."

Enestina Adu wrote:

"I once saw him at Koforidua … I saw a car coming, but I saw no one inside from afar… I was like How before it got me, I saw this man, and I was like whaaaaat!!!!!! …I shouted, everybody in the car started laughing 😆God is good 👍."

Pop Khorn said:

"Been scared to learn how to drive....buh upon seeing this video today....am really going to take my driving lessons seriously."

Bryan Kweku wrote:

"Ghana police 👮, why will you allow this small boy to drive?"

Unusual Paako said:

"And he's chewing gum too smh."

Kofi Evans wrote:

"Ghana Police Service, how could this happen in Ghana? Providing a police escrt, meanwhile, he’s not wearing a seatbelt. Shame on you."

Alex Adomako said:

"Why do you video this? Do you want to put the officer in trouble?"

Punisher_moore__ wrote:

"Will never sit in the car, anka I'll walk."

Lgp_jnr said:

"He no dey see potholes oo, he dey fall fall for inside 😂. But I love how brave he is to drive."

Amankwahjoseph000 wrote:

"1000 Pillows like Afadjato mountain 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

