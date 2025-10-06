Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah has joined Davido and others as a voting member of the Recording Academy

The award-winning musician recently launched his debut motivational book in a star-studded ceremony

Okyeame Kwame, Roselyn Felli and a bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Richie Mensah's post on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Recording Academy has officially unveiled Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah as a member of its voting panel.

This recognition has highlighted Richie Mensah's contributions to the music industry and his influence within the Ghanaian music scene.

Recording Academy names Richie Mensah as a voting member for the 68th Awards. Photo credit: @richiemensah.

Source: Instagram

Ghana’s Richie Mensah joins Grammys Voting Academy

The Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Group Limited made the official announcement on his Instagram page.

Richie Mensah has won several awards, including the Best Ghana Male Artist Award at the 2009 Joy FM Night with the Stars event.

The host of the Masterminds podcast also won the producer of the year award two years in a row at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Roselynfelli stated:

"That’s my brother, congratulations bro, so proud of you 👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Okyeamekwame stated:

"Wow! This is impressive."

Lemondegh stated:

"Bless you, bro, a true pioneer of this music industry.. You remember when we did Ziggy's music video at Ofankor barrier… 😂😂 times fly … I'm so proud of you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

ewur_abena12 stated:

"🙌👏congratulations Sir."

flowkingstone stated:

"It’s a hit maaaaan. Congrats bro."

mawuli_gavor stated:

"When you’re big you’re big 👌🏾 Well deserved fam."

wow__nadia stated:

"👏👏👏Congratulations! this is well deserved 🎉🎉🎉🎉."

cina_soul commented:

"Congratsss ❤️."

Dromeryda stated:

"Awww! Congratulations Richyyy😍😍😍😍😍."

ntimination stated:

"Congratulations Chief. Well deserved 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌."

afua_benyinwa_sey stated:

"Oh my God❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The Instagram post is below:

Who selects Recording Academy's new voting members?

The Peer Review Panel, the committee which selects these additional voting members, main goal is to increase the Grammy voting body's representation of the larger music business.

Nearly 3,600 new members have been asked to join the Recording Academy; they are 60% under 40, 56% identify as persons of colour, and 49% identify as women.

In order to emphasise diversity, the Recording Academy has been working to diversify its membership, which was reflected in its most recent class.

The Instagram video is below:

Richie Mensah launches motivational book

Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah shared his life story in a motivational book titled: Yes, It Is Your Fault.

At the star-studded launch, the popular founder of Bills Micro-Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, flaunted his wealth by buying the first copy of the book for GH₵200,000.

The businessman complimented Richie Mensah for publishing such an inspiring book for rising stars in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaian celebrities Gloria Sarfo, Adjetey Anang, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame and others stepped out in stylish ensembles at the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Richie Mensah flaunts his girlfriend on Instagram

Richie Mensah officially confirmed that he is dating the founder of Wondaland, Baaba Amoah, with a lovely post.

The celebrity couple took over Instagram with their lovely vacation photos as they engaged in many fun activities.

Richie Mensah spends time with his girlfriend before joining the Recording Academy voting panel. Photo credit: @richiemensah.

Source: Instagram

Baaba Amoah stole the spotlight with her stylish ensembles as they spent time together in Tanzania.

The Instagram photos are below:

Grammy considers Shatta Wale's new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale, an award-winning Ghanaian musician, who has received a Grammy nomination for his most recent single, Street Crown.

Shatta Wale posted the screenshot of the formal letter he submitted to the Grammys on Instagram.

His viral message received comments from certain social media users, adding him to the list of Ghanaians with international clout.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh