Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale has instructed his handlers to identify a viral sachet water seller and donate an amount of 5000 cedis to her.

The singer shared a recent video of Elis Koina, a nursing mother and a sachet water seller who has a knack for music.

In the video, Elis Koina performed a mashup of some of Shatta Wale's classics, including JJC and Dancehall King.

Elis Koina's performance raked in over 200k views in less than a few hours, forcing Shatta Wale to quickly react.

