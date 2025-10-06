Shatta Wale Mesmerised by Pure Water Seller and Nursing Mother, Gives Her GH₵5k
Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale has instructed his handlers to identify a viral sachet water seller and donate an amount of 5000 cedis to her.
The singer shared a recent video of Elis Koina, a nursing mother and a sachet water seller who has a knack for music.
In the video, Elis Koina performed a mashup of some of Shatta Wale's classics, including JJC and Dancehall King.
Elis Koina's performance raked in over 200k views in less than a few hours, forcing Shatta Wale to quickly react.
Lucky fan gets cash after meeting Shatta Wale
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gave a military officer who is a megafan an undisclosed amount of cash.
The musician was on a visit to Ghanaian politician, Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, when he met the military officer.
He was seen showcasing a handful of five-cedi notes, which he claims to have received from his favourite musician, Shatta Wale.
Source: YEN.com.gh
