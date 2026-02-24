Akosua Asiedua: Popular YOLO TV Series Actress Flaunts Lifestyle Abroad After Relocating From Ghana
Young Ghanaian actress and activist Akosua Asieduaa Asare Brewu, popularly known for her role as Tilly in the hit Ghanaian TV series YOLO, has courted attention following her latest public appearance.
In a series of photos she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Akosua Asiedua showed off her good lifestyle in the UK a few years after relocating from Ghana.
In the photos, the YOLO TV series actress looked gorgeous as she visited a local restaurant for an evening outing.
Akosua, who had applied mild makeup on her face, looked gorgeous as she wore a white sweater with jeans as she enjoyed her time at the restaurant.
The young Ghanaian actress beamed with excitement as she gave several poses for the camera and sipped on some cocktails.
The Instagram photos of YOLO TV series actress Akosua Asiedua showing off her lifestyle in the UK after leaving Ghana are below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
