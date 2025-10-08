Prophet Solomon Antwi has shared a new disturbing prophecy regarding his colleague Prophet Roja

In a video, the prophet prophesied a sinister plot being hatched by some individuals against his colleague

Prophet Solomon Antwi's doom prophecy about Prophet Roja has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian prophet, Solomon Antwi, has publicly shared a disturbing prophetic declaration concerning his colleague Prophet Roja.

Prophet Solomon Antwi shares a doom prophecy about his colleague prophet Roja.

Speaking on his show on the Accra-based broadcast station Cheers TV on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the prophet stated that he had initially decided not to talk about the vision he received about his colleague.

He also expressed his admiration for Prophet Roja, whom he proclaimed as a spiritual leader who had significant power from God.

Prophet Antwi shares Prophet Roja's prophecy

In a video, Prophet Solomon Antwi claimed to have seen Prophet Roja being trapped inside a cage that had been placed on his pulpit after God teleported him to his colleague's church.

He claimed that an eagle suddenly appeared and took away the cage with his colleague sitting inside.

He said:

"I have a prophecy for Prophet Roja. I had decided not to speak about it. I had planned not to mention it here. I am someone who does not like talking, but I like the prophet. I admire his grace. The power God has given him is big."

"In the spiritual realms, God transported my soul to the prophet's church. When I entered the church building, I saw a cage on his pulpit. I saw Prophet Roja squatting inside the cage with his hands on the floor. I later saw an eagle picking up the cage and flying in the sky with it."

Prophet Antwi claimed that he later saw the eagle dump the cage containing Prophet Roja into the sea. He stated that he also saw some individuals having a meeting concerning the fate of his colleague.

He claimed that the main perpetrator of the plot against his colleague confirmed that his attempt had proven successful and that he had been silenced.

He said:

"I saw the eagle dump the cage into the sea. I later saw a meeting being held. God showed me the identity of the person who carried out the plot, but I won't mention the name. The person came for the meeting and announced that he had completed the task and that nobody would hear from him again."

Prophet Solomon Antwi advised Prophet Roja to seek spiritual help to avert the calamity that could befall him. He warned his colleague that he faced significant danger if he failed to find a spiritual solution.

The video of Prophet Solomon Antwi prophesying doom about Prophet Roja is below:

Prophet Roja shows off his children

Prophet Solomon Antwi's prophecy about Prophet Roja comes days after the latter showed off his children on social media.

Prophet Roja poses with his children in a viral video as his son celebrates his birthday.

His son, Ohene Amankwaah, turned 12 on October 6, 2025, and was celebrated on TikTok. In a TikTok video, the preacher was seen smiling happily with his son and daughter.

Several other images of Prophet Roja in the video montage showed his son posing with multiple cars inside their mansion.

The TikTok video showing Prophet Roja’s children is below:

Prophet Antwi's prophecy about Roja stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dr prophet Thomas Odame commented:

"It is not true 🤣🤣."

Rev. Cornelius Anni wrote:

"You are supposed to call him personally and tell him."

Boatengvincent240 said:

"You people are making noise."

