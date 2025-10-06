A Ghanaian man shared his first date experience and how it turned bizarre when his date arrived with her father

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after he recounted his 'most traumatic' first date with a social media influencer he met on TikTok.

The young man, in a video, narrated how his date brought along her father, who kept pestering him with a lot of questions that many would have found inappropriate on a first date.

The unnamed man narrated the event in his car, minutes after the end of the first date on Saturday, September 4, 2025. His story began when an influencer messaged him on TikTok after he posted about giving up on relationships.

Ghanaian shares first date experience with influencer

According to him, he was sceptical to respond at first, but when he took a look at the lady's profile, he found out she had a huge following. After some conversations, they both agreed to have a personal date at a restaurant at night.

According to the Ghanaian man, the evening started with a red flag when his date, whom he referred to as 'Gifty', arrived an hour late. To his surprise, she was accompanied by her father. The Ghanaian man disclosed that the romantic date turned into an intense interview.

The man detailed how the father relentlessly blasted him with personal and financial questions, from his job and salary to his parents' occupations. The man stated that throughout the interrogation, the influencer remained completely silent with a blank face.

Right after ordering their meal, the Ghanaian man disclosed the final and most surprising moment that came when the bill arrived. He explained that the bill totalled nearly GH₵2,000. After the payment, the father allegedly took his daughter's hand and said:

"Okay, gentleman, so you're going to hear from us."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man's date with influencer sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@DonLucre_ said:

"Sorry, not sorry. He was used. Most likely not her father sef. I would walk out and block her when the man came to sit and started asking questions."

@j1mtheboy commented:

"She came an hour late sef be the first red flag. Like I go just tell the two of them my mind and walk out. He stayed for the whole show."

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"This guy is a Yakubu and there’s no convincing."

@kingboatgh commented:

"What even proves he was her father? I think you, this guy is too calm for an uncomfortable situation."

