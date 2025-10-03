Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding Johnson Asiedu Nketia's presidential ambitions

In a video, the prophet prophesied a major setback for the NDC Chairman if he opposed a third term for President John Mahama

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Johnson Asiedu Nketia's presidential ambitions has triggered mixed reactions

Prominent Ghanaian preacher Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has shared a prophecy for the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, regarding his rumoured ambitions to become president.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesies doom for Asiedu Nketia concerning his presidential ambitions. Photo source: Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Speaking about a recent vision in an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, October 2, 2025, the pastor claimed that the NDC Chairman's presidential ambitions would end if he publicly opposes an alleged attempt by President John Dramani Mahama to stay in office for eight years.

He reiterated his earlier prophecy that Asiedu Nketia would succeed President Mahama as the next president for eight years, and his path to the Jubilee House could only be blocked by death or public opposition against the current president.

He said:

"If General Asiedu Nketia comes out to oppose John Mahama's eight-year run, his presidential ambition will be suppressed immediately. That is why I said he shouldn't speak against it."

"I gave a prophetic word that, as Asiedu Nketia, there is only one thing that can stop him from becoming a president, and that is death. If he does not die, he will be the next president for eight years."

"The only way they can tamper with that timeline is if he comes to oppose Mahama's eight-year term, because people will be calling for it. Once he opposes it, his ambition will be cut off. Everything good thing he does will be turned into evil."

Reverend Owusu Ansah prophesies about Frank Amoakohene

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Johnson Asiedu Nketia comes after Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah prophesied about Dr Frank Amoakohene’s rise to the Vice Presidency in Ghana.

Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah prophesies Dr Frank Amoakohene’s rise to vice presidency in Ghana. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

The founder of the Prayer Sanctuary church urged the Ashanti Regional Minister to pray vigorously. The prophet claimed that he would become the Vice President of Ghana after a meeting at the Jubilee House.

Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah noted that the minister's good works would play a crucial role in helping the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retain power for many years.

The prophet also claimed that Dr Amoakohene could follow the same trajectory as President John Dramani Mahama after serving in the Vice Presidency role.

Prophet Telvin prophesies about the NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin prophesied about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries and predicted the events that would occur.

In a video, the prophet also spoke about a dispute that would create issues among some prominent officials of the main opposition party after their internal elections.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

