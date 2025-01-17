A Canadian artiste has called out music executive Mr Logic for allegedly defrauding and threatening her life

The musician has appealed to embassies to help keep her safe from her former boss

Her account has raised conversations about the music executive's track record of managing artistes

Ghanaian music executive and entertainment pundit Mr Logic's name has appeared in a list of allegations made by Canadian artiste Mo' Spence.

The artiste who flew to Ghana to build her career said she had to move out due to her alleged life-threatening dispute with Mr Logic.

Ghanaian music executive Mr Logic is facing allegations of fraud and making threats from his artiste Mo' Spence. Photo source: MrLogicMusic.

Mo' Spence was signed to Mr Logic's record label. YEN.com.gh has sighted several videos of Mo Spence and Mr Logic during media engagements and public functions in Ghana.

While making her allegations, Mo Spence narrated that what she expected after joining the label was not so. The artiste claimed, without adequately substantiating, that she ended up paying for the label's services, including financing Mr Logic's other personal needs.

Mo' Spence alleged that Mr Logic embezzled funds to finance her apartment and procure residency and work permits for her and one extra person.

She shared her frustrations online and claimed all attempts to seek compensation have proven futile and hostile.

In a recorded audio conversation allegedly between Mo' Spence and Mr Logic, which is making rounds online, a man, whom the artist claims to be Mr Logic, threatens a female.

The man tells the lady not to ever step foot in Ghana, or else it could get bloody. Based on Mo' Spence's claims, the lady in question is her.

The man used uncouth words and threatened to murder the lady. The man, based on the recording seemed unfazed when the lady alerted him that his threats were being recorded.

Mo Spence said;

"He even told my mother that he was coming for my life. He sent emails threatening my family's life. He said if I don't settle this matter with him privately, he will come for me and then go my family."

Mr Logic, a seasoned pundit on UTV's United Showbiz show and other entertainment programs, has yet to react to Mo Spence's claims.

Reactions to Mo Spence's allegations against Mr Logic

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mo Spence's allegations against Mr Logic.

ampomah15 said:

"I don’t see him on United Showbiz anymore. Missing in action."

3y3__mmer3_1 wrote:

"In the world, we find ourselves now if someone threatens to kill you, believe it..."

adugyamfipearl remarked:

"Sweetheart, what are you waiting for? Report him asap."

kojo_5g shared:

"I thought about his whereabouts just yesterday, and boom, he's in the news today."

Mr Logic in court for alleged fraud

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Logic had been dragged to court after being accused of defrauding a US citizen and his family.

The fraud victim, one Khori Edward Lewis, an American citizen and musician living in Pantang also claimed to be under Mr Logic's management.

Reports indicated that the amounts involved in the alleged fraud ranged between $21,000.00 and GH¢48,000.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

