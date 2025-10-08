Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has impressed fashionistas with his latest designer bag

The Black Star player arrived at camp with his best fashion foot forward ahead of Ghana against the Central African Republic World Cup qualifiers game

Some social media users have called on the Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew and his team to make the nation proud

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's latest designer bag has sparked conversations on TikTok.

Most Ghanaians and football fans have urged the Black Stars player to perform effectively for Ghana to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he arrived at camp in luxurious designer ensembles and matching accessories.

Abdul Fatawu flaunts $10,000 Goyard trolley case

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku did not disappoint with his look as he made a great comeback at the Black Stars camp after recovering from an injury.

He looked effortlessly dapper in a black leather jacket and matching trousers styled with expensive tracksuit bottoms.

The winger posted a lovely photo with his expensive Goyard Trolley Case as he arrived at the camp.

Abdul Fatawu to play for Ghana against CAR

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named Abdul Fatawu Issahaku among the starting line-up for Ghana's World Cup qualifier.

Ghana would play against the Central African Republic at the Stade D'Honneur de Meknes in Meknes, Morocco, on October 8, 2025.

According to a report, Jordan Ayew would be the captain for the Black Stars' match against the Central African Republic.

Asamoah Gyan leads jama ahead of Ghana Vs CAR

Retired footballer Asamoah Gyan has made Ghanaians happy after leading a morale-boosting session with the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their huge 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday, October 8.

The significant Matchday nine CAF qualifier would take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, though it is a home fixture of Les Fauves.

The senior national team and some former players were seen in joyous spirits with victory chants and cheer songs before and after almost every match, and ahead of Wednesday's massive clash, the tradition continued, with the legendary Asamoah Gyan leading the animated 'Jama' session.

