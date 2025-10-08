Kwame Ahenfie and Sumsum Ahuofedua were among several stars spotted in Asante Akyem Agogo for Apaluca's one-week observance

The late Apaluca, a renowned face in many of Lil Win's movies, passed away on September on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Some sad scenes from his star-studded one-week observance have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actor Kwame Ahenfie attended his late colleague Apaluca's one-week observance on October 8, 2025.

Sad scenes from Asante Akyem Agogo as Kwame Ahenfie, Sumsum Ahuofe and others pay their respect to their late colleague Apaluca. Photo source: ShinyCreations, KwameAhenfie

Kwame Ahenfie, who worked with Apaluca directly in many of Lil Win's movies, was spotted in a pensive mood at the memorial event in Asante Akyem Agogo.

Scores of sympathisers gathered at the forecourt of a popular drinking spot to pay homage to the late diminutive actor.

Before his one-week observance, some mourners embarked on a candlelight procession.

Sumsum Ahuofe, who has built a strong community of diminutive content creators, was spotted at the one week of observance.

Ghanaian politician, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the MP for Asante-Akyem North constituency, was also present.

The late Apaluca, also known as Yaw Owusu Ansah, died on September 23, 2025. His death threw the Kumawood community into a state of gloom.

Kwame Ahenfie poses with his late senior colleague at Weezy Empire, Apaluca. Photo source: KwameAhenfiegh

Sumsum Ahuofe speaks at Apaluca's funeral

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, diminutive actor Sumsum Ahuofe had seized the opportunity at Apaluca's funeral to address the stigma people like him and his late colleague face.

Sumsum Ahuofe reflected on the late Apaluca's life and impact, recounting their plans for a show in South Africa.

He disclosed that he went to South Africa for a show, and Apaluca was supposed to join him. Little did he know that his colleague would pass away so soon.

"People don't regard us, but some of us are even graduates. I remember when I was younger, many ridiculed and looked down on me because of my protruding eyes. But today, I've profited from it. The places I have access to, you may not," Sumsum said.

"Apalu was a good man. He laughed with everyone. In this world, no one can stop death," he noted.

Apaluca's one-week observance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Mz Nayal said:

"Oh, Yaw Blackie alias BB show, aka Yaw Apalu rest well, hmmm. Seen my mom in the cut 🥰."

Precious_OV commented:

"Aww too sad, but my first time seeing one of these ppl dead ooo I thought they don’t die ooo…may he rest in peace 🪦."

lady barber shared:

"Rest in peace, big man 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. Apalu, who will hype in the shop again. You call me “my celebrity barber, superstar and Minnet. Apalucacity forever in our heart ❤️❤️❤."

Maud commented:

"Exactly my thought.. wanted to say this but was afraid to type it here ..I've never seen one of them dead before. May his soul rest in peace 🙏."

Dan Kwaku Yeboah mourns Apaluca

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports personality, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Head of Sports, Despite Media and former spokesperson, GFA Normalisation Committee, shared a touching tribute in honour of Apaluca.

In his tribute, the renowned broadcaster described the diminutive actor as a humble soul.

