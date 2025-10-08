Prominent Ghanaian prophet Alex Armstrong has courted attention following the re-arrest of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman appeared in court on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in relation to illegal mining allegations. Official charges had been filed against him by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

He was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him. He was also barred from travelling outside the country.

However, Chairman Wontumi was also rearrested with another associate after his appearance at the Accra High Court.

Footage of the embattled politician in handcuffs before his transportation to a police cell emerged on social media.

Pastor Alex Armstrong's prophecy comes to pass

Following his re-arrest, an old video of Prophet Alex Armstrong prophesying about Chairman Wontumi's current predicament has resurfaced.

The footage, which was recorded on August 4, 2025, showed the Head Pastor of the Potter's Family Chapel also claimed to have seen the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman being diagnosed with a severe stroke after honouring an invitation concerning other legal matters.

Prophet Alex Armstrong added that things were also not looking good for the embattled politician amid his legal woes.

The video of Pastor Alex Armstrong prophesying about Chairman Wontumi's re-arrest is below:

