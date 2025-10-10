The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has appeared in court after being remanded in police custody for five days.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the controversial politician appeared at the Accra High Court to process his bail condition of GH₵25 million and secure his release.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Chairman Wontumi was seen arriving at the court premises inside a police vehicle.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Minister Chairman beamed with excitement as he exited from the vehicle and headed inside the court building.

He flashed a bright smile as he confidently walked with swagger and bumped fists with some of his supporters who had gathered at the premises to protest his arrest.

He also raised his fists in the air and blew kisses to some female NPP sympathisers who offered him words of encouragement amid his ongoing legal woes.

Chairman Wontumi later switched from his happy demeanour and put up a concerned look as he entered the Accra High Court building.

