Moses Abor has slammed NPP leaders for abandoning Chairman Wontumi amid legal troubles with the state

He questioned the party’s unity after no national executive showed up to support Wontumi at the CID

Chairman Wontumi is facing charges over illegal mining and has spent days in police custody despite bail being granted

A former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, has expressed disappointment in the party's leadership for acting unconcerned in the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako's legal woes with the state.

Speaking to the media at the premises of the Accra High Court, Moses Abor criticised the NPP national executives for the perceived neglect of Mr Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Moses, who is aspiring for the NPP's National Organiser position, questioned the party's unity, noting that despite Chairman Wontumi facing legal issues since Monday, October 6, 2025, no executive has shown up to support him.

"If a whole Regional Chairman of NPP has issue since Monday till now and not a single executive has shown up, I think there is something wrong, I can’t just think far," he said.

"NPP is not like this. There are a lot of things going on in the NDC for us to talk about, but we are quiet. What at all has Wontumi done? He has not been caught red-handed engaging in what they are accusing him of, for which reason our leadership should neglect him.

"This is not about Wontumi, it's about the party, and I keep saying no amount of intimidation can bring NPP down," he added.

Chairman Wontumi's legal woes

Chairman Wontumi and his company, Akonta Mining, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their company’s mining concession without obtaining due approval.

A director of Akonta Mining, Kwame Antwi, who is on the run, has also been charged with two counts of assignment of mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a licence and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of over 300 merchantable trees and unquantifiable saplings in the same forest reserve.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest

He was arrested on October 6 by the CID and arraigned before the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 7, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, however, was unable to meet his bail conditions in order to go home.

After spending almost four nights in CID cells, Chairman Wontumi is expected to meet the bail conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Wontumi bars from travelling abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the High Court in Accra barred Chairman Wontumi from leaving the country.

He would be placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded. However, he can apply to the court for permission to travel if necessary.

