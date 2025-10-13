Nigerian content creator Elizabeth Amadou Jarvis received a rousing welcome during her trip to Ghana

The TikToker Jarvis was welcomed by Adowa dancers who flaunted their dance moves in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Jarvis' video as she danced Kunfu as the dancers tried to teach her the adowa dance moves

Nigerian TikToker Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly called Peller's girlfriend, Jarvis, has arrived in Ghana to tour the beautiful country.

Elizabeth Amadou Jarvis received a rousing welcome at Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, 13 October 2025.

Peller's girlfriend, Jarvis, dances awkwardly as Adowa dancers welcomes her at the Kotoka International Airport. Photo credit: @realjadorlita.

Jarvis mocks Adowa dancers in Ghana

In a traditional video, Jarvis looked classy in a sporty top and denim shorts styled with sneakers as she arrived in Ghana for the first time.

Peller's girlfriend wore a purple hair bonnet while the Adowa dancers placed a customised sash around her neck.

In the next slides, Jarvis was seen dancing awkwardly and laughing while the Adowa dancers showcased the rich Ghanaian dance moves, dressed in colourful kente ensembles styled with hand-beaded accessories and traditional sandals.

Jarvis made her friend laugh out loud with her dance moves as she tried to dance like Shifu in the end.

In the fourth slide, Jarvis, also called Jadrolita, acted like a robot as she expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for welcoming her.

Nigerian content creator Peller and his girlfriend Jarvis look perfect together for a viral photoshoot before her trip to Ghana. Photo credit: @realjadorlita.

Fans blast Jarvis for mocking Ghanaian dance

Some social media users have blasted Jarvis for failing to recreate the popular Ghanaian dance in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"So we have reduced our traditional welcome to money. This used to be our heritage, but once your pay those folks, they come to welcome you with our tradition…lost respect for such ceremonial welcome. 🤦."

"Please, it's Obaak3. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

"Second slide abeg which dance step be that😂😂😂😂."

"Ghana paaa!!! What is so special about this girl?. She is not even regarded for where she came from. Ghana ni gymii paaa dee!!."

The Instagram video is below:

Jarvis attends Ghana's match against Comoros

Nigerian content creator Jadrolita was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Black Stars' last match against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on 12 October 2025.

Jadrolita looked elegant in a customised jersey and denim trousers, completing her look with a stylish cap.

She failed to recite Ghana's national anthem in a viral video, which sparked conversations online.

The Instagram video is below:

Jarvis visits the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Peller's beautiful girlfriend, Jarvis, and her friends are having endless fun in Ghana. Jarvis posted a video of herself buying one of Ghana’s popular snacks, boiled eggs with ground pepper.

She was spotted at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park with her team.

She ended her day with a big bowl of fufu and goat light soup while sipping palm wine in a viral video.

The Instagram video is below:

Peller opens up about his relationship issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian streamer Peller, who disclosed what would happen if his connection with Jarvis ends.

In a disturbing TikTok live session, the young TikToker implied that if she left him, he might take things too far.

Many social media users raised concerns after watching Peller's video on TikTok.

