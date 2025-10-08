Appiah Stadium has accused some of Ghana's religious leaders of attempting to extort John Mahama with their prophecies

He referenced the likes of Nigel Gaisie and Owusu Bempah, who boast of prophesying about Mahama's presidency

He boldly appealed to the religious leaders to stop weaponising fear with their messages

Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has expressed his frustrations with some of the country's renowned prophets, including Nigel Gaisie and Owusu Bempah.

Appiah Stadium criticises Nigel Gaisie and Owusu Bempah for trying to allegedly extort President John Mahama with their ominous prophecies. Photo source: NigelGaisie, IntlDJx, IsaaowusuBempah

Source: Facebook

During an interview with Kumasi's Royal TV, Appiah Stadium weighed in on the increasing involvement of religious leaders in current affairs and politics.

He accused the religious leaders of manipulating their prophecies and visions to secure favours from the president.

"All the prophets (Owusu Bempah) and co who have focused on politics are staking bets. All of them follow what the voters are saying to make their predictions. Nigel Gaisie sometimes calls me to know what happens on the grounds. The next day, you'll hear it in his prophecy," Appiah Stadium established.

According to the staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the prophets have sinister motives to allegedly extort the president of the day.

"I know some preachers who are bent on profiting off John Mahama for supporting him. If the president wasn't strong-willed with his commitment to Ghana, they would frustrate him," Appiah Stadium said.

The NDC political commentator said the prophets had hidden the truth but were feeding Ghanaians lies.

"They are constantly trying to cause fear and panic. How can a president say he prophesied to elect Ghana's president when he couldn't even catch a vision that he would be arrested by the police," Appiah Stadium questioned.

John Dramani Mahama thanks Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah for honouring his invitation to a meeting ahead of the 2024 elections. Photo source: JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium tags Nigel Gaisie, others as fake

In Appiah Stadium's recent interview with Royal TV, he boldly established that the ominous prophecies from some of the prophets were fabrications.

He noted that he had a good relationship with some of the prophets and admitted that he often helps them to fabricate their prophecies.

"If I said some of the things I know, some people would never step foot in church again. We need to reduce the fear we have of them."

Appiah Stadium's criticism of prophets stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

HarrisNannor said:

"Appiah should be careful. He should know that these same leaders go to them and make promises when they need help, so how does he expect them to be idle after your wishes are fulfilled? We have to be fair to them."

Miss Brown wrote:

"They think NDC is like NPP 😂😂😂😂😂😂 NDC is a no nonsense party ooooo 😂😂😂."

K.Hemen🇬🇭 remarked:

"This is what they wanted to do with Akuffo Addo and Bawumia, and then finally they declared hate on them."

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh