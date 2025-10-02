The wife of Osei Kwame Despite was among several dignitaries invited to a recent wedding in Ghana

Reports indicate that the groom is related to Dr Ofori Sarpong, the founder of Special Group of Companies

Moments from the rich and colourful traditional marriage ceremony attended by some of Ghana's wealthiest individuals have emerged

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Awurama Despite, was recently spotted attending a wedding in grand style.

The wealthy business mogul's wife, who is rarely seen at functions, attended the traditional ceremony with a group of her friends.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured Awurama in a beautiful gown, chatting with her friends as they arrived at the ceremony.

The wedding between Baaba and Kofi was attended by some of Ghana's wealthiest individuals.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the founder of Despite Media and Despite Group of Companies, was also seen at the wedding.

While Awurama opted for a gown, her husband chose a befitting, rich and regal kente for the occasion, as it's often required by many Akans during marriage ceremonies.

The groom is believed to be the niece of Despite's good friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, founder of Special Group of Companies.

Ofori Sarpong and Kwame Despite acted as fathers of the groom-to-be.

Reactions to Despite's wife attending wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

NUNA shared:

"The rich are marrying themselves enti y3n no dab3n😂😂."

maaadwoa233 remarked:

"Eii so what should we the poor people do🤣🤣 mo ware ye bi."

Debbie shared:

"Asikafo) yere nom papabi ❤❤ they don’t do much but they are loud wherever they go to👌Ahwinipa nkasa ampa."

Despite's wife flaunts their new Buggati Chiron

Despite's wife, in an old video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was spotted showing off her beauty while posing in front of her husband's newly acquired Bugatti Chiron.

In her usual fine dressing, she stood in front of the Bugatti and struck a pose for the camera.

Osei Kwame Despite is regarded as one of Ghana's richest entrepreneurs, with a net worth of about $800 million.

The business mogul is behind many successful business ventures, including the recently launched Despite Automobile Museum.

As an autolover, Osei Kwame Despite boasts of an enviable fleet of exotic cars, including a Bugatti Chiron and a Tesla Cybertruck.

He launched Ghana's first automobile museum on June 1, 2025, to showcase his collection of fancy cars.

The ceremony saw scores of dignitaries, including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Awurama Despite, Tracy Osei, Kennedy Osei, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Jackie Appiah and John Dumelo attended the event.

Former President John Agyekum Kuffour, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Kennedy Agyapong and a bevvy of Ghana celebrities also graced the occasion.

Despite's wife wears 40-inch hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Despite's wife made a striking impression at the official launch of her husband’s automobile museum.

Awurama is the mother of Despite's eldest son, Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of Despite Media.

She was seen in a luxurious long frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down her back, enhancing her graceful demeanour as she mingled among family and friends.

