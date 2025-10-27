2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Akua GMB looked resplendent in a stylish kente gown for her traditional wedding

The beautiful queen selected top wedding vendors for her viral celebrity wedding has gone viral online

2015 Ghanaian Most Beautiful contestant Esi and others have commented on Akua GMB's wedding photos

2021 Ghana Most Beautiful contestant Maame Akua Amankwah, popularly called Akua GMB, has taken over the internet with her wedding looks.

The celebrity bride wore custom-made gowns designed by talented fashion designers, including Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, the CEO of Groovythread.

Akua GMB looks gorgeous in a stylish kente gown as she marries Benny in a lavish ceremony. Photo credit: @akuagmb.

Akua GMB looks resplendent in classy gown

Ghanaian beauty queen Akua made a beautiful bride as she modelled a uniquely designed Kente gown for her star-studded traditional wedding ceremony in the Ashanti Region.

She wore a spectacular one-handed Kente dress designed with ombré and colourful Kente patterns that complemented her skin tone.

Akua GMB flaunts her husband ahead of her lavish wedding on October 26, 2025. Photo credit: @akuagmb.

The fashion designer used glittering beads to masterfully create a beautiful tassel pattern for her special day.

The handsome groom, Benny, opted for a simple white agbada to ask for his fiancée's hand in marriage.

The groom's tailor used purple, pink, and yellow threads for the embroidery designs on the luxurious white cotton fabric for the traditional wedding.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians comment on Akua GMB's wedding video

Some social media users have congratulated Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB on her nuptials. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwansema_Arthur_ stated:

"We struggled to remember the lyrics 😂😂didn’t think a time like this would come😊😊. It was so fun meeting and bonding with the sisters again."

Basemathmaku stated:

"Congratulations."

mizbel_diamond_ stated:

"Congratulations dear❤️🔥."

royal_tewa_impact stated:

"Beautiful queens."

Weymah_ stated:

"Congratulations Queen 👑🎉 🎊."

Akua GMB gifts her bridesmaids expensive gifts

Akua GMB looked effortlessly chic in a strapless African print and orange lace gown during her makeup and hairstyling session.

The beauty goddess wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that matched her skin tone.

The new celebrity bride gifted her bridesmaids a customised collection of expensive, hand-picked presents to show how much she truly admires their presence in her life.

The Instagram video of Akua GMB in a classy bridal robe is below:

Akua GMB trends with her pre-wedding photoshoot

Akua GMB and her husband, Benny, made headlines with their looks for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The influencer wore a black backless dress and a glamorous curly hairstyle while slaying in heavy makeup.

The handsome groom looked dashing in a stylish long-sleeved shirt and black trousers to complement her look.

The Instagram photos of Akua GMB's pre-wedding look are below:

Nana Ama Royale announces her wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale, who posted her pre-wedding video on Instagram.

The gorgeous beauty queen flaunted her expensive wedding ring in the viral video, which has become the talk of the town.

Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants commented on her pre-wedding video.

