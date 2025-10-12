The late Daddy Lumba's sister and his German-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, have released a joint statement and some demands

The two women responded to what they described as misleading statements made by Collins Owusu Amankwah, the coordinator of the funeral committee

Social media users who saw the press statement shared their varied opinions on the matter

Ernestina Fosuh, the elder sister of Daddy Lumba and his German-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, have responded to some comments made by Collins Owusu Amankwah, the coordinator of the funeral committee.

Ernestina Fosuh and Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosuh described the former Member of Parliament's comments as troubling, considering the status of the person who made the comments.

Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa demand the dissolution of the funeral committee. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based UTV, Collins Owusu Amankwah urged Akosua Serwaa to opt for an out-of-court settlement after she sued Daddy Lumba's family and his second wife, Odo Broni.

He indicated that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni will participate in widowhood rites as instructed by the Family head. However, Akosua Serwaa's lawyer said they would not agree to that. He stated that a concubine cannot be equated to a wife, hence their stance.

Ernestina Fosu and Akosua Serwaa said the former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North's argument on TV was not right.

"The widow, Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh and the late musician's elder sister, Ms Ernstina Fosuh, found the statements both shocking and disappointing, particularly given that they came from a former lawmaker of the Republic of Ghana, who should be expected to speak with knowledge, care and respect for the law."

The two bereaved women added that because Daddy Lumba had naturalised as a German citizen and married Akosua Serwaa under the same laws, he could not have another wife unless the union was dissolved.

The two women also accused Collins Owusu Amankwah of conspiring with Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu to decide on a funeral date without the knowledge or consent of Akosua Serwaa or her representative.

They added that Collins Owusu Amankwah introduced one Ebenezer Oppong as the brother of Daddy Lumba when they went to the office of the President. They stated categorically that Daddy Lumba had no brother but rather two sisters, Ernestina and Faustina, who are still alive.

"In light og these ongoing breaches of trust and transparency, Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosu and Ms Ernestina Fosu are calling for the immediate dissolution of the current funeral committee of which Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah is a member."

"The family believes that this committee has acted in ways that exclude and mislead the immediate family, and therefore cannot be trusted to oversee he dignified and lawful arrangements that Mr Fosuh deserves," the statement added.

The two women said they are committed to ensuring that Daddy Lumba is honoured.

"We remain committed to ensuring that the legacy of Daddy Lumba is honoured with the respect, truth and dignity he deserves."

Reactions to Ernestina Fosuh's statement

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the statement issued by Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa, which was on social media. Read them below:

Michael Sarfo said:

"Ah! So Lumba naturalised and became a German citizen, so where from all this noise? The first wife can instruct the German government through the embassy to send her husband’s remains back to Germany. If you guys don’t know."

Kleensl8 wrote:

"Daddy Lumba akyi paaa nie eii, he sang about this thing in one of his songs, yet they are still trying to tarnish his legacy with all this back and forth."

Marklee Nana Yeboah said:

"Polygamy is Sweet in the beginning, but the end is sour. I hope men will learn something from this."

Akua Adubea Asiamah-Vondolie wrote:

"The family head is a big problem. He's very much aware that DL never married Odo Broni."

Kofi Adams wrote:

"Wish Daddy Lumba had been giving a twinkle of an eye life back to witness the happenings of his demise, but '3nny3 yie'. The man loved peace, so peace must prevail no matter how the situation now please."

Fessi Belinda Aseye Kafui said:

"The law is still the law ✍️👏. Odo Broni don't let anyone mislead you. You don't have any legal right of DL as a wife. Calm down bcoz of ur children 🙏."

Akosua Nyantayiwaah wrote:

"This matter de3, unless our king comes in Enyaaa saaaaa he will be buried next 2 years."

Daddy Lumba’s lawyers say the family recognises Odo Broni as a wife to the late legend. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Lawyers claim Odo Broni is Lumba's wife

YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyers for the Fosuh family responded to Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, after she complained about his funeral and estate matters.

A letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates indicated Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late music legend.

Social media users who saw the letter online thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh