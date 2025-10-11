Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, spoke about his fellow musician Sarkodie's support for his Shaxi business

Shatta Wale indicated that even though Sarkodie told him not to disclose the kind gesture he did for him, he could no longer keep silent

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, said he received great support from his fellow musician, Michael Owusu Addo, also known as Sarkodie, in his Shaxi business.

Shaxi (Shatta Taxi) is a Ghanaian ride-hailing company launched by Shatta Wale to provide affordable and comfortable rides while creating job opportunities for young people and promoting entrepreneurship.

Sarkodie gifts Shatta Wale cars to use for his Shaxi business. Photo credit: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Shaxi

Source: Twitter

In a live TikTok session that was later shared on X, Shatta Wale said Sarkodie was a genuine industry player.

He disclosed that during the just-ended Rapperholic Concert, which was held in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Sarkodie bought him cars to support his Shaxi business.

He added that Sarkodie asked him not to tell anyone about the gesture, but he indicated that he could no longer keep it.

"When he bought the car, he told me not to tell anybody, but I told him we all have to support each other. I know he won't be happy that I have said this on live."

"Tracy is my baby. We are sorry for entering his (Sark) account. I am sure Tracy would ask why he didn't inform her that he wanted to purchase cars for me. Shoutout to the Sark natives," he added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sarkodie's contribution to Shaxi

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media to the car gifts Sarkodie gave to Shatta for his Shaxi business. Read them below:

@idiiamin1 said:

"Let’s always find a friend like this who will be willing to accommodate us in his time of shine, but not to be ungrateful to such a friend when our time also comes, because it’s a meal on wheels on a table! Everyone gets served at every wheel!!!"

@punishe86736817 wrote:

"I think that was a smart move from Sark, because we all know Wale very well. He will later come and insult Sark that he supported him during his concert."

@WONDERBERKOH said:

"People often said Sarkodie never gives, and at a point it got to me. But during my university days, I paused and asked myself what if he is the realest of them all. The one who gives without announcing it, because true generosity needs no audience. It's the silent virtue of the noble heart."

@Gee_Brown_ wrote:

"Now add the “a few moments later”…. Make we see the insults on Sakordie."

@i_korantwi said:

"Everything Wale talk is lies. He says this today and says that tomorrow. He called @sarkodie poor and all kinds of names today, but he is praising him. Wale is not to be trusted 😂😂😂."

@nettadi01 wrote:

"Are you guys not the same people wey said Sark no get money? Confuse people, misleading the youths with fake life."

@kwabenaPetoa said:

"Ah Shatta Wale don’t know how to keep secrets koraaa oooo."

Shatta pledges 20% of Shaxi profits to Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale pledged part of the profits earned from his Shaxi ride-hailing service to the Manhyia Palace.

The 40-year-old announced in a Facebook post that he wants to play his part in seeing to it that developmental projects are initiated in the Ashanti region and other parts of Ghana.

Some social media users hailed him as one of the greatest musicians and entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh