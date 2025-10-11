The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa has gone public on the current state of his client in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding her marriage

Commenting on the matter, he indicated that his client has been down with sorrow, especially because of the things people are saying about her

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

The lawyer for Daddy Lumba’s disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, has provided a new update on the current condition of the late musician’s widow.

Speaking in an interview, Lawyer William Kusi, when asked about the current condition of Akosua Serwaa amid the brouhaha surrounding the lawsuit, simply responded that the elderly woman was sad.

Counsel for Akosua Serwaa speaks on the state of his client. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: UGC

Delving into details, Lawyer Kusi opened up about a recent conversation he had with Akosua Serwaa, saying his client often gets irritated by the things people say in the wake of the issue without understanding what she has been through.

He urged Ghanaians to sympathise with Akosua Serwaa during this difficult time, stressing that the widow has endured immense hardship.

“I spoke to her two days ago. She is sad. She receives messages that irritate her. The kind of things people say about her, she feels, they don’t know what she has gone through. Ghanaians should sympathize with that woman. For several years, she lost her husband to another woman, and now that the man is gone, there are so many stories,some of which surprise her because they are not true," Lawyer Kusi said.

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa has filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband’s funeral service was announced.

The lawsuit challenges the funeral arrangements made by the funeral committee of the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa files a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: Facebook

The 62-year-old is praying to the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer, according to her lawyer.

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions to the current state of Akosua Serwaa

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed views on the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

@comfortyeboah8884 commented:

“Maame Akosua, we are behind you. God is our leader in this.”

@akosuakavinsky opined:

“If I were Odo Broni, I would humble myself and be nice to Akosua Serwaa. I would sincerely apologize to her and have a sisterly relationship with her. I would let hr make all the important family decisions and submit to her.”

@vidaofosuyeboah5878 reacted:

“Have people also realized that Akosua Serwaa was protecting Lumba? If they hadn’t disrespected her, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Collins Amankwah comments on Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s family spokesperson, Collins Owusu Amankwah, offered further insight into the lawsuit filed by Akosua Serwaa.

He refuted the assertion that the injunction sought by Akosua Serwaa was to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral.

The former NPP MP also advised Akosua Serwaa regarding the lawsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh