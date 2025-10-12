Daddy Lumba’s funeral faces a legal setback as his wife Akosua Serwaa files an injunction against the Fosu family and Odo Broni

Collins Owusu Amankwah urges Serwaa to consider an out-of-court settlement to avoid public embarrassment for the family

Amankwah insists no injunction has been granted and appeals for calm ahead of the final funeral rites

Collins Owusu Amankwah, the coordinator for Daddy Lumba's funeral planning committee, has appealed to Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late highlife legend, to withdraw her injunction suit.

The dispute over Daddy Lumba's funeral began after Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit against the head of the Fosu family, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, over her exclusion from the funeral preparations.

Collins Amankwah, the Coordinator for Daddy Lumba's Funeral Planning Committee, appeals to Akosua Serwaa to withdraw court case.

In the writ, she claims to be the legally wedded wife of Daddy Lumba, known in private life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

She also stated that they were married in 2004 under German law and asserted her right to perform widowhood rites.

Speaking on the matter in an interview on the United Showbiz show, Collins Amankwah pleaded with Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer to consider an out-of-court settlement.

He suggested that the current tussle over which of the highlife legend’s wives has the legal right to perform the widowhood rites was damaging to the family’s public image.

He emphasised that the matter was a family issue and should be resolved within the family rather than through the courts.

"I want to appeal for calm, because as we speak, there is no injunction on the final funeral rites and the burial service of the late Daddy Lumba. I want to put it on record that no court has granted any injunction... So, to create that erroneous impression that there is an injunction, we, the funeral planning committee, are not happy about it," he said.

Lawyer comments on Daddy Lumba’s will

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer has also spoken about the will of the highlife icon.

Speaking on Gossip 24 Avenue, Lawyer Kusi indicated that it was only right for his client to receive her fair share of her late husband’s inheritance.

Offering clarity, he referenced a letter from a lawyer representing an interested party in the matter, which stated that Daddy Lumba had made a will regarding the distribution of his properties before his passing.

“She has been through a lot. She stayed all these years as a married woman, and people don’t want her to speak. This is the right time for her to take her pound of flesh, so her action is justifiable. If she did not receive emotional fulfillment from Lumba, she deserves to get material benefit from him,” Lawyer Kusi said.

He further indicated that his client, Akosua Serwaa, also supported Lumba financially in the construction of their matrimonial home.

“The matrimonial home Daddy Lumba built was not solely funded by him. She also contributed financially, so if Lumba included it in his will, it would not be fair. It wouldn’t be right for him to will property that belongs to both of them,” he emphasised.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comments on Akosua Serwaa's law suit

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to th trending legal tassle over Daddy Lumba's funeral initiated by Akosua Serwaa.

Below are some of the commens:

@Asana Kabore said:

"God may Akosua Serwaa’s heart be strong like may yul edochie amen mama let the law works."

@Yaw Febiri also said:

"Personalities looking up on the funeral do matter than the family and the funeral committee doing the right thing not to subject legendary Daddy Lumba funeral and legacy to litigation should be the ultimate priority."

@Ricky Akua Afriyie commented:

"The man speaking cannot be trusted...Akosua Serwaa just get your court order period."

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

When Daddy Lumba died

YEN.com.gh reported that revered Ghanaian musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The counsel for Daddy Lumba's family issued a statement to announce the passing of the music legend.

Ghanaians on social media sympathised with the family over the passing of their loved one in the comment section.

