The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa has caused a stir with his latest commentary about the suit filed against Odo Broni and the head of Daddy Lumba’s family

This comes after he warned that there would be repercussions should Odo Broni attempt to claim that she was the wife of Daddy Lumba

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

Odo Broni, the embattled partner of the late Daddy Lumba, has been cautioned against contesting Akosua Serwaa as the legal widow of the Ghanaian highlife legend.

The lawyer for Daddy Lumba’s disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, who made this remark, said Odo Broni could be charged with bigamy if she decides to go on with her quest of claiming to be Daddy Lumba's wife, stating that such an act was a criminal offence under the law.

Lawyer Kusi then turned his attention to traditional customs, where he indicated that under such practices, Odo Broni cannot perform widowhood rites since she was only the late musician’s mistress.

“Assuming Daddy Lumba even organized a big event where the wedding took place, in law, that is not marriage, that is funfare, because she married under ordinance. To us, we are not interested in punishment; to us, she is a mistress. She should concede that she is not a wife so everything can be done amicably.”

"Odo Broni cannot perform the widowhood rites; it is a taboo, and Lumba's ghost won't even rest. The woman he married must be the widow, not his mistress. Per customs, a mistress does not perform widowhood rites."

He therefore expressed confidence that the law would favour his client due to the overwhelming evidence at their disposal.

“For the substantive matter, we will win because I know of only one law, and I expect her lawyers to advise her, because she cannot be a wife.”

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Odo Broni

This comes in the wake of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband’s funeral service was announced.

The lawsuit was filed on October 3, challenging the funeral arrangements made by the funeral committee.

Akosua Serwaa is asking the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer, according to her lawyer.

Ghanaians react to comments by Akosua Serwaa's comment

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the concerns raised by Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer

@crysbs7846 wrote:

“It’s sad when your husband’s heart isn’t with you but with another. This woman has known no peace for a while.”

@agyenyame2369 indicated:

“Anyone who speaks negatively about Mommy Akosua Serwaa will never know peace. This woman has worked and sacrificed so much. Her story is truly heartbreaking.”

@obaamartha added:

“If there’s anyone to be bashed, named, and shamed, it should be Lumba. He took advantage of both women like most men do. So heartbreaking.”

