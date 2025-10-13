A list of properties Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, allegedly demanded from the late musician during a 2018 divorce request has resurfaced online

In a video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger, Akosua Serwaa accused Daddy Lumba of abuse, infidelity, and fathering 17 children with other women

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sympathising with Akosua Serwaa and demanding respect for her

A list of properties Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, allegedly demanded from the late musician during a 2018 divorce request has stirred online debate.

Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa allegedly details properties owned by the late legend in Germany and Ghana. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @dadzietv, @daddylumbaofficial

Ghanaian highlife great, Daddy Lumba, died in July 2025 and was survived by two wives, who have engaged in a bitter battle over who should be seen as his legitimate wife.

His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, and the late singer’s family head to court, alleging that she was being sidelined in preparations for the late legend’s funeral.

She also sought a declaration from the court that she should be recognised as the sole legal wife of Daddy Lumba on the basis that they were married in a civil ceremony in Germany in 2004.

Alleged Akosua Serwaa divorce letter surfaces

Following her lawsuit and claim of being Daddy Lumba’s legal wife, controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger countered her claim.

In a viral TikTok video, she shared screenshots of an alleged 2018 letter in which Akosua Serwaa notified her husband that she wanted a divorce.

Akosua Serwaa reportedly claimed that she had discovered that her husband had been living with another woman (Odo Broni) in Ghana and fathering children with her.

She alleged that the late highlife musician had fathered 17 children with multiple women outside of their marriage and also accused him of physically and psychologically abusing her throughout their marriage.

In a section of the letter, Akosua Serwaa requested that several homes and landed properties owned by Daddy Lumba be transferred to her in the cause of any divorce.

A video shared by Clement Asamoah Yeboah of Gossips24tv listed the properties to include houses in Bornheim, Germany; Tantra Hill, Dome, and North Legon in Accra, and two (2) plots of land at Adoato, Kumasi.

Daddy Lumba’s alleged properties stir reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video detailing the list of properties allegedly owned by Daddy Lumba.

Ani said:

"That means the East Legon house where Odo Broni is living now belongs to Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa Eiii. This is a lesson."

Raw_Gold🖤🖤🖤🖤 wrote:

"DL thought Serwaa would die before him. If not, I don’t see why he denied the woman the divorce. People are here saying sɛ Odo Broni was the favorite. Any affection you develop for your caretaker when you are sick is never real. You just love the care given to you😂😂😂."

Akosua Agyeiwaa🇩🇪✈️🙏 commented:

"Akosua Serwaa has seen it all in this life, sorry for her."

God's Child said:

"How I wish Maa Serwaa would get 50 % of the property, and the remaining 50% would go for all the children of Lumba."

