Afia Schwarzenegger has shared an alleged document from Akosua Serwaa to Daddy Lumba dating back to 2018

In the alleged document, the highlife musician's first wife also levelled serious allegations against her late husband

The alleged document from Akosua Serwaa to Daddy Lumba has triggered reactions from social media users

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the ongoing drama involving the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

The upcoming funeral for the late musician has hit a snag after his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a court injunction against the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Odo Broni.

Details of the injunction, as outlined in the court documents, emerged on social media on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In the documents, Akosua Serwaa claimed she was not consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She said she had been repeatedly disrespected since her husband’s passing and described finding out her husband’s burial date on social media as distressing.

In response, the lawyers for the late Daddy Lumba also released a letter questioning Akosua Serwaa's position as his wife. They insisted that the Fosu family recognised Odo Broni as a wife of the late legend.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares alleged divorce notice

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her official TikTok page to share an alleged divorce notice sent from Akosua Serwaa and her legal team to Daddy Lumba in 2018.

In the alleged document filed through the Mercer and Company law firm, the late singer's first wife notified her husband of her intention to seek a divorce after 34 years of marriage.

Akosua Serwaa reportedly shared that she had found out about his second marriage and children with Odo Broni in Ghana.

She alleged that the late highlife musician had fathered 17 children with multiple women outside of their marriage and also accused him of physically and psychologically abusing her throughout their marriage.

She also apparently tabled several requests to the late Daddy Lumba, including financial compensation and the sole custody of their two daughters.

Below is the alleged divorce notice request from Akosua Serwaa to the late Daddy Lumba:

Daddy Lumba's elder sister breaks her silence

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, has responded to some remarks from the coordinator of Daddy Lumba's funeral committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah.

In a joint statement with Akosua Serwaa, she described the former MP's comments as troubling, considering his status in Ghanaian society.

They noted that Daddy Lumba had naturalised as a German citizen and married Akosua Serwaa under the same laws and could not have another wife without the dissolution of the first marriage.

The two women also accused Owusu Amankwah of conspiring with the Abusuapanyin, Kofi Owusu, to decide on a funeral date without the knowledge or consent of the artist's first wife or her representative.

The two women also called for the immediate dissolution of the current funeral committee.

Below is Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa's press release:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's alleged divorce notice

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Monarch commented:

"This letter actually makes Akosua Serwaa's case stronger. Attempted divorce isn't divorce. If you are looking for more support from the public court of opinion, then you lost it."

Tina Ohemaa wrote:

"You could see in the letter that Daddy Lumba deserted his matrimonial home for the past five years and has been staying with another woman who has given him children. Those who said Akosua Serwaa abandoned her husband, I hope you can read well."

Kuna Brokenheart said:

"With or without prejudice on the letter, Akosua Serwaa has been vindicated."

Funeral coordinator wants Akosua Serwaa's case withdrawn

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's funeral coordinator had called for Akosua Serwaa to withdraw her court case.

Owusu Amankwa said the legal drama was denting the family's reputation and said the case should be settled in their family.

