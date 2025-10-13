Appiah Stadium and Sammy Gyamfi had an interesting encounter at the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral service

In a video, the NDC activist resorted to some unusual antics during the GoldBod CEO's arrival at the solemn event

Appiah Stadium's interaction with Sammy Gyamfi has triggered hilarious reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Controversial political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention following his encounter with the GoldBod CEO Sammy Adu Gyamfi.

Appiah Stadium cleans Sammy Gyamfi's trousers during their encounter at Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral. Photo source: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, the burial service for the late Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa was held in the Ashanti Region.

Many prominent personalities, including Sam George, John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Ama McBrown, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Dr Kwaku Oteng and others, attended the solemn event to bid farewell to the late wife of former KMA boss Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom.

Appiah Stadium cleans Sammy Gyamfi's trousers

At the late Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's burial service, Appiah Stadium encountered Sammy Gyamfi as he arrived at the funeral grounds with his entourage.

The GolBod CEO wore an all-black outfit and appeared to be in a sombre mood as he alighted from his expensive Toyota Fortuner.

As he and his entourage prepared to walk to the grounds, Appiah Stadium arrived to officially welcome him. In what seemed to be a confusing gesture, the staunch NDC activist bent down and used his hand to clean Sammy Gyamfi's neat black trousers.

Appiah Stadium later led the group as they exchanged pleasantries with the attendees, including the late Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's son, Engineer Atta Poku.

The video of Appiah Stadium cleaning Sammy Gyamfi's trousers at Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral is below:

Appiah Stadium advises Despite during encounter

Days before Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's burial service, Appiah Stadium encountered businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the funeral at Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, on October 9, 2025.

Appiah Stadium gets Sam George laughing during their encounter at a funeral. Photo source: @plus1tv

Source: Instagram

The NDC activist hurriedly rushed to Despite's moving car in an attempt to gain his attention. In a video shared by Plus1TV, he was seen hanging loose from Despite's car.

The viral sensation hailed the Despite Group of Companies founder and offered spiritual advice.

The video of Appiah Stadium advising Dr Osei Kwame Despite during their encounter at the funeral service is below:

Reactions to Appiah cleaning Sammy Gyamfi's trousers

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kofi Boateng Zilla commented:

"Appiah ne antics 😅😅. What dey Sammy gyamfi en trousers 😅😅😅?"

ajfinest_amoah said:

"Appiah Stadium is doing too much. 😂😂😂😂"

King Nana Kwame Duke wrote:

"Appiah Stadium: Loved by Asante King, loved by the President, loved by Ghanaians. Ah, I need this favour."

Haruna commented:

"One-person settings man 😂 protocol breaker 😂. The one who knows the president's schedules before the chief of staff 😂."

Nana Ama McBrown bonds with Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown bonded with Despite during their encounter at Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral dinner.

In a video, the two personalities had a lighthearted conversation with other attendees at the private event.

Nana Ama McBrown and Despite's interaction came amid rumours about their fallout.

Source: YEN.com.gh