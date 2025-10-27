Nana Konadu's Death: Vice President Consoles Zanetor as She Mourns Her Mother
- Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang commiserated with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family on Monday, October 27, 2025
- In a video, the Vice President consoled Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as she mourned her mother's sudden demise
- Many Ghanaians took to social media to praise Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her kind gesture
The Vice President of Ghana, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children at their residence following their mother's untimely demise.
On Monday, October 27, 2025, the Vice President led a delegation from the current Mahama-led government, including the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, to commiserate with the grieving family.
The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and other important dignitaries also visited the residence to sympathise with the late Nana Konadu's children and sign the book of condolence.
Vice President consoles Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Vice President, Jane Naana, was seen leaving the residence with Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, her security detail and others, including the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye.
The Vice President held the Korle Klottey constituency MP's hand as the latter wept uncontrollably as she departed the house after her visit.
Professor Jane Naana offered words of comfort to the grief-stricken Zanetor, who was dressed in black, as she continued to mourn her mother's untimely demise.
The video of the Vice President consoling Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings at her residence is below:
What happened to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings?
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the age of 76 at Ridge Hospital after being admitted for medical treatment on October 23, 2025.
In a press briefing after the NDP party founder's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.
Nana Konadu attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra, a day before her untimely demise.
President John Dramani Mahama declared three days of national mourning following her death.
Reactions to Vice President consoling Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
amankwahagnes543 commented:
"Sad but beautiful moments. Mother for all🙏."
Tailoredbyhilda said:
"She looks so calm and respectful."
Kwami Vi wrote:
"The Vice President, Prof Jane, is one of the strongest women I have ever seen. God bless you, mummy."
Dela Abdallah commented:
"These two ladies are one of a kind, of the highest order and honour. May God bless them. Honourable Zanetor, may your mum's soul, RIP."
Gifty Edna Anani wrote:
"God bless you, Aunt Naana. Losing a dear mother is never easy."
Eva Ahedor remarked:
"Madam Zenator is strong, but for this, she can't stop crying. Be strong for us, okay."
