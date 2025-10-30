Appiah Stadium encountered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy journeying to the Ahafo Region for an event

In a video, the controversial NDC activist knelt on the road to pay homage as the Asantehene's vehicles passed by

Appiah Stadium's public stunt has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention after a video of his latest public stunt surfaced on social media.

Appiah Stadium kneels to pay tribute on a busy road as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy passes by him.

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, the staunch NDC supporter took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself paying tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In the video, Appiah Stadium knelt on a busy road in the Ashanti Region as a convoy belonging to the Asantehene passed by.

The political activist encountered Otumfuo and his subjects on the road during their journey to Techire, a community situated in the Tano North Municipal District of the Ahafo Region.

Otumfuo was travelling to the region to cut sod for the new Newmont Mining project in the district.

As the luxurious vehicles passed by him, Appiah Stadium held a pole stand with the Ashanti Kingdom's flag, which he energetically waved in the air. He also showered praise on the Asantehene as he continued to kneel on the busy road.

He later stood up after Otumfuo's vehicles departed and placed the flag, which has a horizontal tricolour of gold, black, and green, beside another one he had brought along with him.

Appiah Stadium's latest public stunt was one of the many he has pulled whenever he encountered the Asantehene and members of the Asanti Royal family in the past.

He has expressed his admiration and sworn his allegiance to Otumfuo, whom he has often referred to as a "god" on earth.

The video of Appiah Stadium kneeling to pay tribute as Otumfuo's convoy passes is below:

Appiah Stadium publicly cleans Sammy Gyamfi's trousers

Appiah Stadium encountered Sammy Gyamfi as he arrived with his entourage at the grounds in Kumasi for the late Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's burial service.

Appiah Stadium cleans Sammy Gyamfi's trousers during their encounter at Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral.

As he and his entourage prepared to walk to the grounds, the political activist officially welcomed the GoldBod CEO at the entrance.

In what seemed to be a confusing gesture, the staunch NDC activist bent down and used his hand to clean Sammy Gyamfi's neat black trousers.

Appiah Stadium later led the group as they exchanged pleasantries with the attendees, including the late Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's son, Engineer Atta Poku.

The video of Appiah Stadium cleaning Sammy Gyamfi's trousers at Madam Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral is below:

Reactions to Appiah paying tribute to Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

CAAE-N.G.O commented:

"Hon. Appiah, nya nkwa daa."

Worthyrich wrote:

"The job dey grounds."

DKay tileing said:

"You are too much 🥰🥰🥰."

Loyalty commented:

"Eii Appiah stadium 😁."

Appiah Stadium slams Maurice Ampaw over criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium slammed Maurice Ampaw over his verbal tirade against Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video, the controversial NDC activist spoke about how the businessman helped many people, including NPP officials.

Appiah Stadium's response to Maurice Ampaw's claims about Ibrahim Mahama stirred reactions on social media.

