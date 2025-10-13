Ghanaian TikToker and outspoken Akosua Serwaa supporter, Obaa Tiwah, has come to the defence of the late Daddy Lumba’s first wife

In a video, she addressed the contents of a 2018 divorce letter, opening up on a series of incidents that allegedly triggered her desire to leave

Akosua Serwaa ignited a social media firestorm after dragging her late husband's second wife, Odo Broni, and their family head, Kofi Owusu, to court

Ghanaian TikToker and staunch Akosua Serwaa defender, Obaa Tiwah, has explained what reportedly led Daddy Lumba’s first wife to seek divorce in 2018.

Late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s first wife has dragged his alleged second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, to court following his death.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, Maame Akosua Serwaa accused her late husband’s family head (abusuapanin) of conspiring with his second wife to deny her of her rightful position as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife.

“Since the passing of Mr Fosuh, there has been a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalise Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the wedded wife, in all funeral-related decisions. This behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to both cultural and moral principles,” the statement said.

The statement announced that she had filed a legal case seeking a definitive declaration that she was the late singer’s legal wife and to place an injunction on his funeral until all issues are settled.

Afua Schwarzenegger fires Akosua Serwaa

Following the release of the lawsuit, US-based social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger slammed Daddy Lumba’s first wife for heading to court.

She said that Akosua Serwaa’s fight to be declared the late highlife musician’s legal wife was fruitless because she filed for divorce in 2018.

She shared a reportedly written letter by lawyers of Akosua Serwaa and addressed to Charles Kwadwo Fosuh (Daddy Lumba), in which she declares her intention to divorce him and makes a list of demands.

Obaa Tiwah rebuffs Akosua Serwaa divorce allegations

Following Afia Schwarzenegger’s attacks against Akosua Serwaa, one of her staunchest defenders, Obaa Tiwah, slammed the comedienne.

In a TikTok video, Obaa Tiwah said Akosua Serwaa sought divorce from Daddy Lumba due to temporary frustration.

"In 2018, Akosua Serwaa came to Ghana to bury her mother. Daddy Lumba's was supposed to play a prominent role as the son-in-law of the deceased, but he failed to turn up. He only came on Saturday evening and left soon after. Maame Akosua Serwaa was very angry, only to find out that her husband was cheating on her with another woman and had fathered many children with her,” she said.

Obaa Tiwah said her anger over these incidents caused Akosua Serwaa to file for divorce, but she later changed her mind and never went through with the threat.

“When she went back to Germany, she instructed her lawyer to write a letter stating her intent to divorce. Attempt to divorce is allowed. The married people watching me know that what I am saying is true. Most of them have been through the same. Married women threaten to leave all the time, but may stay after counselling from respected elders,” she added.

