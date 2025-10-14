John Dumelo's son, John Dumelo Jnr, turned a year older and marked the celebration in style

The young Dumelo looked dashing in a stylish ensemble for his viral birthday photoshoot on October 13, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo's emotional post on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian politician John Dumelo's first son, John Dumelo Jnr, has gone viral with his birthday photos.

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo has written an emotional message to celebrate her son's birthday.

John Dumelo and Gifty Dumelo celebrate their son John Dumelo Jnr's birthday with an emotional post. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo's son celebrates his birthday



Celebrity mum Gifty Dumelo has shared beautiful photos and videos to mark her son's birthday.

For the first photoshoot, John Dumelo Jnr looked classy in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, styled with black loafers to complete his look.

The celebrity kid was seen with his younger siblings playing in a lovely video and cutting his birthday cake.

John Dumelo and his family celebrate his son's birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity mum and her three kids travelled to the US during the summer vacation. In other videos, the deputy minister for Food and Agriculture spent time with his children.

They wore stylish coordinating swimsuits with their kids while warming up for their swimming lessons.

John Dumelo's beautiful wife shared the photos with this caption:

“My first fruit, my whole heart and best friend… I love you beyond your understanding. Happy 7th birthday, my love @johnd_jnr. May the Almighty God continue to bless and protect you for us. Amen🙏🏽.”

The Instagram photos are below:

Gifty Dumelo gives a speech at UG



John Dumelo's wife stole the spotlight with her classy look at an event at the Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall, University of Ghana.

She wore a stylish white blazer and a long dress to talk about life after university and how women can become leaders in various industries.

Gifty Dumelo looked exquisite in a beautiful braided hairstyle and flawless makeup, completing her look perfectly.

The Instagram photos are below:

John Dumelo's daughter celebrates her birthday



John Dumelo's second child and first daughter, Malike, followed in her mother's footsteps by wearing a lawyer's gown for her birthday shoot.

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo and her daughter wore matching lawyer’s gowns in trending photos.

The beautiful celebrity kid impressed many with her beautiful hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot, which her mom shared on Instagram with this caption:

“Today, God blessed me with you, MALIKE. Your name means ‘I shall be established’, and so today I pray that God continues to establish you, uplift you and elevate you. Amen! You’ve been a blessing unto us, and we love you beyond your understanding. Thank you, Lord. We don’t take this for granted. Amen🙏🏽.”

The Instagram photos are below:

John Dumelo plays football with his constituents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian politician John Dumelo, who was seen playing football with the youth in his constituency.

The father of three nearly tripped in a hilarious video, which he shared on his verified Instagram page.

Some social media users have applauded the award-winning actor and politician for inspiring the youth.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh